Golden Thread Productions Announces Artistic Leadership Transition

Golden Thread Productions announced a major artistic leadership transition today as the San Francisco–based company prepares for its 30th anniversary season. Artistic Director Sahar Assaf will step down after four seasons defined by international collaborations, activism-driven programming, and a significant rebuilding of the company’s artistic footprint following the pandemic. The Board of Trustees has appointed celebrated Nubian-Egyptian-American playwright, director, and artistic leader Nabra Nelson as Golden Thread’s next artistic director.

Nelson was selected following a rigorous internal process and will begin her tenure in early 2026, joining Managing Director Wynne Chan in a shared leadership model. A founding member of Dunya Productions, HERitage emBODYment, and Heard Space Arts Collective, she also leads the Nubian Foundation for Preserving a Cultural Heritage and co-hosts the Kunafa & Shay Theater Podcast. Her work in community engagement has included previous roles at Seattle Rep and Milwaukee Rep, and her plays have been developed and produced nationally, including at Golden Thread.

“I am honored to serve in this position and uphold the monumental legacy of Torange Yeghiazarian and Sahar Assaf,” Nelson said. “Golden Thread Productions exists because of an enduring need in the community. Exemplified by its recent Season for Palestine, this organization has always been at the forefront of theater as activism and advocacy.”

Assaf, now based in Riyadh, will continue in her role through March 2026 to support the launch of the anniversary season and to allow for a leadership overlap. She will remain affiliated with Golden Thread thereafter to continue her international engagement initiatives. “While it's bittersweet to be stepping away, I couldn't be happier to leave Golden Thread in such capable and visionary hands,” she said.

Board President Nora el Samahy noted that the transition reflects a milestone moment for the company as it enters its third decade. Managing Director Wynne Chan added that Assaf’s tenure has shaped the company’s approach to producing work “for the moment,” and expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Nelson as Golden Thread moves into its next chapter.

Nelson’s extensive work across directing, community engagement, dramaturgy, teaching artistry, and arts consulting includes partnerships with organizations such as 4Culture, Avent Diversity Consulting, Young Women Empowered, Pasadena Playhouse, and numerous regional theaters. Her plays have been developed in cities across the country, and her scholarship has appeared in publications from Routledge, Bloomsbury, and Johns Hopkins University Press. A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, she also maintains deep ties to the Bay Area arts community.