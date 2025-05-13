 tracking pixel
GRANDMA’S MILLION-DOLLAR SCHEME Comes to The Marsh

Performances run July 12 – August 23, 2025.

By: May. 13, 2025
GRANDMA’S MILLION-DOLLAR SCHEME Comes to The Marsh Image
The Marsh San Francisco will present a new work from Koorosh Ostowari, Grandma’s Million-Dollar Scheme. This fast-paced performance follows a young, eager real estate agent who dreams of a quick fortune, only to be outsmarted by a sharp-witted grandma with a clever plan of her own.

As a result, the agent’s life takes an unexpected turn, and the show draws from Ostowari’s real-life experiences as a spiritual teacher in a local jail, offering insight into the stark contrasts in how our criminal justice system treats white-collar crime. A bold, 70-minute solo work based on a mostly true story, Grandma’s Million-Dollar Scheme explores themes of race, class, greed, and redemption, with a touch of mischief and ambition.

Grandma’s Million-Dollar Scheme will run July 12 – August 23, 2025 (press opening: July 26), with performances 8:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia Street). For tickets ($25-$35 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved, $3 convenience fee per ticket) or for more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

Grandma’s Million-Dollar Scheme began its journey in a class with David Ford and debuted to audiences in Monday Night Marsh. The show then went on to the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2024 and further developed as a Marsh Rising presentation at The Marsh San Francisco in December 2024. 



