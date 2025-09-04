Ensemble For These Times to Present LINES, CIRCLES + SPIRALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning SF contemporary chamber music group Ensemble for These Times will kick off its 18th Home Season on November 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at Old First Concerts in San Francisco, with "Lines, Circles, and Spirals," a program featuring 21st century works that engage musically with shapes and geometry, by Clarice Assad, Anna Clyne, Hannah Ishizaki, Karim Al-Zand, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, and inti figgis-vizueta, in conversation with Duo No. 1 by Bohuslav Martinu for violin and cello. "Lines, Circles, and Spirals" will be performed for both an in-person and online audience and will also be livestreamed.

ABOUT "LINES, CIRCLES, AND SPIRALS"

E4TT's 18th Home Season will open on November 7, 2025, at Old First Concerts in San Francisco, with "Lines, Circles, and Spirals," a concert featuring 21st century works that engage musically with geometrical shapes, in conversation with Duo No. 1 H. 157 (1927) by Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959) for violin and cello: "Six Bagatelles" (2018) for piano trio by Barlow Prize winner, Canadian-American composer Karim Al-Zand (b. 1970); "Displaced Lines" (2023) for solo piano by Latin Grammy nominee, Brazilian-American composer Clarice Assad (b. 1978); "Fits + Starts" (2003) for amplified cello and tape by Grammy nominee, British-American composer, Anna Clyne (b. 1980); "the motion between three worlds" (2020) for solo cello by inti figgis-vizueta (b. 1993); "Ammonite" (2023) for piano trio by ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award winner, Japanese-American composer Hannah Ishizaki (b. 2000); and "Cavities" (2024) for piano trio by Iranian-American composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh (b. 1992).

Guest violinist Maya Victoria will join soprano Nanette McGuinness, cellist Megan Chartier, and pianist Margaret Halbig. The concert will also be livestreamed on O1C's YouTube channel.