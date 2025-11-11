Ensemble For These Times to Present AFTER SLEEPWALKING: Music By Women And Nonbinary Composers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SF contemporary chamber music group Ensemble for These Times will start the New Year with the seventh edition of its popular annual series, a program of music by women and nonbinary composers, and the start of its second collaboration with Luna Composition Lab, as part of their 10th Anniversary Celebration.

Entitled "After Sleepwalking: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers," the concert will feature the winning piece from the 2025 E4TT/ Luna Composition Lab Call for Scores, as well as five other works by contemporary composers Anna Clyne, Joan Tower, Jungyoon Wie, S. A. Workman, and Andrew Yee. This concert will be performed at the Piedmont Piano Company in Oakland on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

ABOUT "AFTER SLEEPWALKING: MUSIC BY WOMEN AND NONBINARY COMPOSERS"

Ensemble for These Times's annual audience favorite concert of music by women and nonbinary composers will return on January 25, 2026 at 5:00p.m. for its seventh edition in the group's first appearance at Piedmont Piano Company. The 2026 program will feature the winning piece from the 2025 E4TT/ Luna Composition Call for Scores "Divide and Concur" (2022) for piano trio by Elisa Kain Johnson (b. 2004)-the start of E4TT's second collaboration with Luna Composition Lab as well as part of Luna Lab's 10th Anniversary Celebration. The program will feature "A Thousand Mornings" (2020) for piano trio by American Academy of Arts and Letters Charles Ives Fellowship awardee Anna Clyne (b. 1980), "For the Sleepwalkers" (2023) for narrator and piano trio by G. Schirmer Prize winner, Jungyoon Wie (b. 1990), "Cinq Petits Morceaux" (2015) for solo piano by SF Conservatory of Music graduate S.A. Workman (b. 1967), "The Light After" (2021) for solo cello by two-time Grammy winner Andrew Yee (b. 1984), and "Tres Lent" (1994) and its companion piece, "Wild Run" (2018) for cello and piano by Guggenheim fellow Joan Tower (b. 1938).

E4TT (soprano/narrator Nanette McGuinness, cellist Megan Chartier, and pianist Margaret Halbig) will be joined by violinist Maya Victoria. The concert will be presented at the Piedmont Piano Company, 1728 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland.

S (E4TT) consists of award-winning soprano/Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness, cellist Megan Chartier, pianist Margaret Halbig, and co-founder/ Senior Artistic Advisor composer David Garner. E4TT made its international debut in Berlin in 2012; was sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Budapest for a four-city tour of Hungary in 2014; and performed at the Krakow Culture Festival in 2016 and 2022, and at the Conservatorio Teresa Berganza in Madrid in 2017. In California, E4TT has performed at the Paderewski Festival, the LAMOTH, UCLA, and in the Bay Area at the German Consulate General, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Old First Concerts, JCC Peninsula, Trinity Chamber Concerts, and Noontime Concerts, among other venues.

E4TT's five albums have all medaled in the Global Music Awards: "Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood" (2024) featuring music by some of the talented émigré composers who fled persecution during WWII for Hollywood, changing movie music as we know it; "The Guernica Project" (2022), commemorating the 85th anniversary of the horrific carpet bombing of civilians and Picasso's masterwork in response; "Once/Memory/Night: Paul Celan" (2020), honoring the centennial of the seminal 20th-century poet; "The Hungarians: From Rózsa to Justus" (2018), with works by Hungarian émigré Miklós Rózsa, and three of his compatriots who perished in the Holocaust; and "Surviving: Women's Words," (2016), new music to poetry by women Holocaust survivors. The group recorded its sixth album, "El Tiempo Latine" in summer 2025 for release in spring 2026 on the Aerocade label and launched the second season of its podcast of conversations with underrepresented creatives, "For Good Measure," in 2024.