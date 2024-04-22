Ensemble For These Times Announces Its 2024 Call For Scores For SOLO PIANO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning SF contemporary chamber group Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) is excited to announce its second Call for Scores for music for solo piano. Chosen works will be performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang in a recital at the Berkeley Piano Club on February 23, 2025.

Scores for works for acoustic piano will only be accepted during the two-week window of July 1-July 15, 2024, with the winning scores announced in August 2024.

Complete requirements, along with submission information can be found at https://E4TT.org/E4TT2024C4S.pdf. Composers may address any questions to info@E4TT.org.

ABOUT E4TT'S CALLS FOR SCORES

E4TT's 2024 Call for Scores will be the group's fourth since rebranding in 2016. The group put out its first Call for Scores in 2016 as part of that rebranding, which brought in 275 works by 200 composers, of which E4TT chose 56 works by 54 composers to perform over a three years series entitled "56x54." Since completing that series in 2021, E4TT has held two additional Calls, a second for solo piano in 2022- performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang on February 25, 2023-and a third, a two-year collaboration with Luna Composition Labs in 2023 that has yielded two concerts, six chosen scores and three commissions. The group's 2024 Call for Scores is for acoustic piano only, to be submitted as pdf files between July 1-15, 2024.

The full requirements for submissions are available at https://E4TT.org/E4TT2024C4S.pdf. Interested composers should review the information carefully, as only submissions that follow the listed requirements will be considered. Questions can be addressed to E4TT at info@E4TT.org.

ABOUT DALE TSANG

Pianist DALE TSANG earned her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance from the University of Southern California, her MM from the University of Michigan, and her DMA from Rice University. She is a faculty member at Laney College, teaches an inspiring assortment of adult students, and serves as a competition adjudicator for a number of local and statewide piano competitions. A winner of numerous competitions and an active solo and chamber musician, she frequently performs locally and in Europe and Asia. As a core member of Ensemble for These Times, she championed 20th and 21st-century music and collaborated in many commissions, premieres and international performances. She continues to enthusiastically disseminate the music of living composers.

ABOUT ENSEMBLE FOR THESE TIMES

Winner of The American Prize in 2021 for Chamber Music Performance, ENSEMBLE FOR THESE TIMES (E4TT) consists of award-winning soprano/Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness, cellist Abigail Monroe, pianist Margaret Halbig, and cofounder/Senior Artistic Advisor composer David Garner. E4TT made its international debut in Berlin in 2012; was sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Budapest for a four-city tour of Hungary in 2014; and performed at the Krakow Culture Festival in 2016 and 2022, and at the Conservatorio Teresa Berganza in Madrid in 2017. E4TT has performed locally at the German Consulate General, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Old First Concerts, JCC Peninsula, Trinity Chamber Concerts, and Noontime Concerts, among other venues. E4TT has released four albums, all of which have medaled in the Global Music Awards: "The Guernica Project" (2022), commemorating the 85th anniversary of the horrific carpet bombing of civilians and Picasso's masterwork in response; "Once/Memory/Night: Paul Celan" (2020), honoring the centennial of the seminal 20th century poet; "The Hungarians: From Rózsa to Justus" (2018), with works by Hungarian émigré Miklós Rózsa, and three of his compatriots who perished in the Holocaust; and "Surviving: Women's Words," (2016), new music to poetry by women Holocaust survivors. The group's next album, "Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood," will be released on the Centaur label in June 2024.