EXIT Theatre Presents THE MISS AMERICAN DREAM SHOW As Part Of The Zero To Fierce Festival

Everything loved by the ol' red white and blue is served up in "The Miss American Dream Show" with a heaping helping of satire and physical comedy.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

EXIT Theatre Arcata will present Sierra Camille in her one-woman show "The Miss American Dream Show" on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24 at 8pm, at The Phoenix Theatre I Theatre, 414 Mason Street, Suite 601 in San Francisco.

Everything loved by the ol' red white and blue is served up in "The Miss American Dream Show" with a heaping helping of satire and physical comedy. Join Sierra Camille as faux fox news cheerleader Blanca Fiberton as she delivers thought provoking snacks about immigration, romance, gun control, babies, dating, sex, and popcorn! Prepare to be saved by the Church Of All Screens and laugh your way through unsettling truths as Sierra Camille takes you away on a comedic political thrill ride. Winner "Best of the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival."  “You will absolutely be entertained, heartbroken, and inspired.” -- Audience Review

Sierra received a BFA in Theater Performance from Southern Oregon University. She grew up talking too loud and taking up as much space as possible. She's embraced these qualities and turned them into poignant skills as a physical theater artist, aerialist, and clown. Sierra co-founded Levity Aerial Troupe and Skytopia Aerial Arts. Audiences have called her “an electrifying beam of positivity and happiness in this cynical world.” Performance highlights include: Circus Nonsense, The Traveling Spectacular, Oddjob Ensemble, and Misfit Cabaret.

Director Dan Griffiths has served as faculty for the Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre, Clown Conservatory San Francisco, The School for Mime Theater, Columbia College Chicago, Roosevelt University, Indiana University Northwest and American Conservatory Theater. He  is an award winning theatre maker, director, teacher, and the founder of The Clown Workshop, ClownZero, and KAPOOT Clown Theatre. He has created and performed original theatrical works in over 45 states and 25 countries since 1988. Dan has performed with the Clown troupe Die Hanswurste, with Chicago's 500 Clown, and internationally for The Department of Defense Overseas Shows.

EXIT Theatre is a 40-year-old theater company that commissions, produces and presents theater, workshops, and festivals including the San Francisco Fringe Festival and the EXIT Theatre Short Play Festival.




