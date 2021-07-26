Dragon Productions Theatre Company Announces Transition In Artistic Leadership, Venue

Dragon Productions Theatre Company (a.k.a. The Dragon), which has been running under the artistic leadership of Bora "Max" Koknar, and Alika U. Spencer-Koknar at its 2120 Broadway location in Redwood City, CA since the retirement of its founder in 2018, changes leadership and venue as it enters its third act.

The duo have announced earlier this month that they would be fully stepping down from their current roles within the organization by the end of August and handing the reins over to Justine Bechler. Max and Alika took over from the Dragon's founder as Co-Artistic Directors in 2019, and became Chief Visionary and Chief Talent Officers for the company as they restructured to better serve Dragon's artists and open up the artistic decision making process within the organization beyond themselves.

Additionally, the organization has recently announced that they will be expanding beyond the confines of their current intimate black-box space in downtown Redwood City and would be doing away with the traditional 'season of plays' model in favor of developing more equitable business models for producing live performance which prioritize paying people over other costs.

Education Director and Chief Operating Officer, Justine Bechler, who became a key member of the leadership team as COO during Dragon's organizational restructuring, will be taking the helm to lead the Dragon through this new chapter as its Chief Executive Officer.

For those who would like to celebrate the end of an era at the Dragon, the organization will be hosting a final circus performance titled Metamorphosis, at its 2120 Broadway location from Aug 6-8, and will be hosting a moving sale at the theatre throughout August. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://dragonproductions.net/cirque-de-la-luna-2/.

Meanwhile, Max and Alika shared the following message with Dragon's community of artists, community organizers, and audiences:

"Dear Dragon Family,

Though it was an agonizingly difficult decision, we have made the call to use this new moment of transition for Dragon, to step aside and create room for the next generation of leadership. To that end, we will be wrapping up our official leadership roles with the Dragon at the beginning and end of August, respectively, and passing the reins to the current COO, Justine Bechler to lead the organization into its third act.

The reason behind our taking leadership roles at the Dragon was our desire to help transform it into an institute which can exist beyond its founder. We believed in what the Dragon is about - supporting, empowering and enriching our local artistic ecosystem. And we believed that vision could stand on its own, separate from its origins as Meredith's Dragon - and we still do.

After all, the Dragon is about being a catalyst, sparking brilliant artists' wild, audacious ideas, and guiding them through the process of making that creative flame a reality. With its financial future secure through the tireless and unceasingly creative work by the entire Dragon staff, artists and board; the Dragon is leaving its space to redouble its commitment to its mission and vision which has been crystallized and strengthened through the pandemic. Part of that redoubling of commitment is accepting that an organization like the Dragon must embrace change in order to serve our mission authentically. In order to support, empower and enrich our local ecosystem, this organization must change with that ecosystem.

The theatre community no longer looks the way it did when we took the reins in 2019. And while we truly thought we would easily have another 3-5 years to do our part to set up the Dragon for its next transformation, the changes in our organization and wider ecosystem have come much faster and more furiously than any of us could have anticipated in 2019. And with all that we have gone through, we have every confidence that now is the time to step away so that the Dragon can fulfill that long term vision without becoming "Max and Alika's Dragon". That is the only way it can become an institution that is greater, and truly special. One that is not about individual ego, but about the art, and the people who create it.

As for us, it would be flat out lying if we did not admit the personal reasons behind this decision. After putting everything we have - mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially - into this endeavor, and tying it so directly into our personal lives and survival, we need some separation. And, while not entirely sure what our personal next chapters will entail, we are so excited for the hands in which we are leaving the Dragon, and we cannot wait for our next adventures as audience members, artists, and occasional advisors as it navigates this next chapter.

Finally, we owe so many debts of gratitude to so many people who made our work at the Dragon possible - who have become friends. We have honestly gotten to be part of making work that we never in a million years would have thought possible for us to be cool enough to be part of. We got to meet some incredible people and have some of the best conversations of our lives - and we are incredibly grateful to you all for making us part of your lives.

Much love, and many more adventures together in different capacities!

Alika U. Spencer-Koknar & Bora "Max" Koknar

Dragon Productions Theatre Company"