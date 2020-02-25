Cirque du Soleil AXEL Will Skate Into the San Francisco Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area engagement of AXEL, the newest on-ice show from Cirque du Soleil, skates into San Jose in less than a month! Spinning guests into an electrifying journey with an adrenaline-fueled crew, "Axel" and his band of colorful characters will go on an all-new adventure inspired by music and graphic arts. Performing at San Jose's SAP Center (525 W Santa Clara St.) from March 24-28, 2020 for seven performances only, the show features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics and visual effects, and an upbeat original soundtrack. Tickets for Cirque du Soleil AXEL are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/axel.



Performance Schedule

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



About Cirque du Soleil AXEL:

Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together, they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL.



In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves as a narrative thread guiding the characters and audience as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter than the most radiant star. Inspired by the atmosphere of big arena concerts, AXEL is a high-energy and exhilarating experience where acrobatic and skating performances are highlighted by Axel's pop music, visual effects, lighting and laser lights show.



This new Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high caliber ice skating of all kinds.







