Cirque Du Soleil Brings Its New On-ice Spectacle AXEL To San Jose's SAP Center

Cirque du Soleil announced today that its new on-ice spectacle, AXEL, will spin San Francisco Bay Area audiences into a vibrant world where acrobatics and skating intertwine to create a unique, one-of-a-kind epic fantasy. Join Axel and his band as they take on a new journey inspired by music and graphic arts. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and an upbeat original soundtrack. AXEL will be skating into San Jose's SAP Center (525 W Santa Clara St.) from March 24-28, 2020 for eight performances only.

Performance Schedule



Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for AXEL are available online to Club Cirque members from Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6, 2019. Club Cirque membership is free to join. Benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers, and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, visit cirqueclub.com.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at cirquedusoleil.com/axel.



Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super-charged world of AXEL.

In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves as a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star. Inspired by the atmosphere of big arena concerts, AXEL is a high-energy and exhilarating experience where acrobatic and skating performances are supported by Axel's pop music, visual effects, lighting, and laser show.

This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a fresh look at the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high caliber ice skating of all kinds.





