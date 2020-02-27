Celebrate Magical Mischief At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD In San Francisco

Every Wednesday, March 4 - April 1 The exclusive West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Magical Mischief in the Wizarding World-five special performances in San Francisco where fans discover ways to play with magic and revel in the mischief when it goes wrong.

At every double-show Wednesday, March 4 through April 1, ticketholders are invited to celebrate their favorite mischievous moments from the Harry Potter stories with interactive experiences at the Curran Theater, including talkbacks between shows with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast members, and unique photo opportunities at the Curran Theater before each part.

All audience members will also receive an exclusive themed button and have the chance to win magical treats. Tickets for the Magical Mischief performances start at $59 and can be purchased at www.HarryPotterOnStage.com/MagicalMischief. Tickets for all San Francisco performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are on sale through August 2, 2020.



A continuation of the beloved besta??selling novel series by British author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place nineteen years after the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and is the only official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



In addition to the U.S. West Coast production in San Francisco, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it opened in February 2019. The German premiere, the first non-English language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg is now in previews, and the sixth production of the smash-hit play will open at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto in autumn 2020. It was recently announced Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its Japanese premiere in summer of 2022.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



The San Francisco cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, and Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Theo Allyn, William Bednar-Carter, Natalia Bingham, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Elijah Cooper, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Juliette Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Natalie Adele Schroeder, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra playing a variety of characters.



Ms. McIntosh and Ms. Murphy are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.



Visit www.HarryPotterOnStage.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You