Broadway San Jose to Hold Season Launch Party & Open House

Broadway San Jose will be holding a season launch party and open house, free for the public!

The evening will be filled with opportunities to:

Enjoy live performances on stage featuring cast members from our 2020-2021 season including Disney's The Lion King

Renew your subscription

Become a NEW subscriber

Take a backstage tour

Check out YOUR seat locations

Complimentary beverages and snacks

Take a picture at our season-themed pop up photo stations

Purchase our NEW Broadway San Jose merchandise

Silent Auction featuring signed show posters from previous seasons

2020-21 Season-themed raffle baskets

The First 500 people receive a Broadway San Jose gift

Everyone who renews or subscribes before 8pm will be entered to WIN a trip for 2 to our NYC INSIDER'S TRIP! (May 28-21, 2020)

Visit http://broadwaysanjose.com/nyc/ for more information.

All proceeds will go towards the Rita Moreno Awards, the National High School Musical Theater Awards program.

All raffle items will be announced at 8:30 p.m.

Bring the family! Celebrate Broadway in San Jose! All are welcome!

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th 6-9 P.M.

Center for the Performing Arts
255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113



