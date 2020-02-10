Broadway San Jose to Hold Season Launch Party & Open House
Broadway San Jose will be holding a season launch party and open house, free for the public!
The evening will be filled with opportunities to:
Enjoy live performances on stage featuring cast members from our 2020-2021 season including Disney's The Lion King
Renew your subscription
Become a NEW subscriber
Take a backstage tour
Check out YOUR seat locations
Complimentary beverages and snacks
Take a picture at our season-themed pop up photo stations
Purchase our NEW Broadway San Jose merchandise
Silent Auction featuring signed show posters from previous seasons
2020-21 Season-themed raffle baskets
The First 500 people receive a Broadway San Jose gift
Everyone who renews or subscribes before 8pm will be entered to WIN a trip for 2 to our NYC INSIDER'S TRIP! (May 28-21, 2020)
Visit http://broadwaysanjose.com/nyc/ for more information.
All proceeds will go towards the Rita Moreno Awards, the National High School Musical Theater Awards program.
All raffle items will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Bring the family! Celebrate Broadway in San Jose! All are welcome!
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th 6-9 P.M.
Center for the Performing Arts
255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113