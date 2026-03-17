Big Art Loop Installs WHISPERS OF WASTE At India Basin Waterfront Park

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Big Art Loop has installed WHISPERS OF WASTE, a large-scale sculpture by San Francisco-based artist Zulu Heru, at India Basin Waterfront Park. The work is now on view at the waterfront deck at Innes Avenue and Griffith Street and will remain installed for one year.

The 13-foot sculpture was fabricated at The Box Shop SF in Bayview-Hunters Point and is constructed from reclaimed scrap metal, industrial materials, and cement. Drawing from the ancestral mask traditions of the Senufo people of Côte d’Ivoire, the piece explores themes of memory, transformation, and cultural continuity.

The installation was selected through a community engagement process led by Big Art Loop in partnership with India Basin Waterfront Park’s Equitable Development Leadership Committee. Residents identified cultural representation, support for local artists, and connections to land and water as priorities for public art at the site.

“As artists, our craft is liberation,” said Zulu Heru. “To both be recognized and selected by the local Bayview Hunter's Point community to extend the beauty and meaning of my work to more people is exactly what it's about.”

“Big Art Loop is about bringing extraordinary art into the everyday life of the city,” said CEO Aliza Marks. “For this installation, we listened closely to the voices and values of neighborhood residents to help shape what would feel meaningful here.”

Installation Details

WHISPERS OF WASTE

India Basin Waterfront Park

900 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA

Free and open to the public. The sculpture will remain on view for one year.

An artist-led walkthrough with Zulu Heru will take place during India Basin RecFest, a community event scheduled for March 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the walkthrough beginning at 1:30 p.m.