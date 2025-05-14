Berkeley Rep Receives Gift in Response to NEA Grant Termination

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In response to the chaotic terminations of grant awards by the National Endowment for the Arts in early May, Berkeley Repertory Theatre has received a generous $40,000 gift from Tony Award–winning playwright John Logan to support The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep’s Center for the Creation and Development of New Work, the program for which the NEA had awarded and rescinded funding. NEA funding has been essential in supporting The Ground Floor, the organization’s nationally recognized incubator for new work for the American theatre. Through commissions, residencies, workshops, and full-scale premiere productions, The Ground Floor has helped develop hundreds of projects, supported thousands of artists, and brought bold, innovative stories to life on Berkeley Rep’s stages and across the country. Although Berkeley Rep subsequently received the payment of funds for this year’s program and appealed the termination of its grant award, future funding remains uncertain in light of the NEA’s newly articulated priorities. Logan’s contribution underscores the vital role of the artistic community in speaking out to ensure continued investment in new work and the artists who bring it to life.

“Without the support of regional theatres like Berkeley Rep I wouldn't be a writer today,” said Logan. “Young writers, singers, actors, poets, musicians, filmmakers, composers, and painters all across America benefit from not-for-profit arts institutions. I believe our country is much richer and more beautiful for those voices. We must continue to support and fight for these artists, and I'm proud to be able to help.”

“It was truly amazing, in the midst of such a dark and demoralizing week of news from and about the NEA, to get an email out of the blue from the incredible John Logan, with whom we worked on the world premiere of Swept Away,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “John’s generous offer to donate funds to replace the uncertain NEA support, was such a morale boost for all of us at Berkeley Rep. I am so grateful to John, both personally and on behalf of the more than 100 artists who will bring to life 23 different projects in the upcoming Ground Floor Summer Residency Lab.”

John Logan received the Tony Award for his play Red. Musical theatre work includes Moulin Rouge, The Last Ship, Superhero, and Swept Away. As a screenwriter, Logan has been nominated three times for an Academy Award and has received Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA, Edgar, and PEN Center Awards. His film work includes Skyfall, Spectre, Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator, Rango, Alien: Covenant, Genius, Coriolanus, Sweeney Todd, The Last Samurai, They/Them, and Any Given Sunday. He created and produced the television series Penny Dreadful for Showtime.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 7% Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 6% Vote Now!