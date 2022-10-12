Bedford Gallery to Present ERIN FONG | THE SENSATION OF COLOR in January 2023

Bedford Gallery will present Erin Fong |The Sensation of Color, an exhibition that explores how the world's myriad hues inform society's day-to-day experience in subtle, unconscious ways. Through dedicated experimentation, this Bay Area artist and letterpress printer delves into how color affects a person's emotional response. Erin Fong | The Sensation of Color will transform Bedford Gallery into a vibrant lab full of Fong's prints, paintings, and installations. Here, visitors will be invited to tap into their experience - both individually and collectively - as they are immersed in hues across the spectrum, considering how colors make people feel, and how they foster human connection.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHERE:

Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek

WHEN:

January 14 - April 2, 2023

12:00pm-5:00pm, Wednesday through Sunday

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Member and press preview: 3:00pm-4:00pm

Public reception: 4:00pm­-6:00pm

INFO:

Bedford Gallery members enjoy free gallery admission (plus one guest) to all exhibitions for a year. For more information or to become a member, the public may call (925) 295-1417 or visit www.bedfordgallery.org/memberships/levels.

TICKETS:

Nonmember tickets are $5, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.