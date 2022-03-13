BWW Review: DOT at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Dot

Written by Coleman Domingo

Directed by ShawnJ West

New Conservatory Theatre Center

A family crisis is at the center of Coleman Domingo's Dot, providing the Shealey family ample opportunities to ruminate on the past, dredge up present wounds and rally around their ailing matriarch Dotty. The result is a sometimes humorous, often melancholic reflection on the affects Alzheimer's has on all involved.

The first of Dot's children we meet is Shelly, a single parent and lawyer clearly overwhelmed with caretaking her increasingly forgetful mother. Kimberly Ridgeway plays her as a strong woman, sassy and independent but needing some support. Her white, Jewish bff Jackie (Kim Donovan) arrives unawares of Dot's situation and carrying some baggage of her own - she's forty and pregnant by her married boss. Donovan is precious in this role, scattered, unsure and anxious.

Siblings Averie (Brittany Nicole Sims), Shelly (Kimberly Ridgeway) and Donnie (Marcus J. Paige)

Next sibling introduced is Marcus J. Paige as Donnie, sneakily searching out some food to eat. He's starving as his husband Adam has him on a regrettable juice cleanse, an issue that will provide some sparks between the two. Adam (comic wiz Greg Ayers) and Donnie's relationship is strained, recently sexless and challenged.

Lastly, we meet the youngest child Averie (Brittany Nicole Sims), a former social media star now working as a cashier. Sassy, entitled and retaining dreams of future successes, she plays a joyous antagonist to her siblings. The three understand they must agree on a plan of action for their mother but getting there provides for some humorous banter is the first act.

Adam (Greg Ayers) , Donnie (Marcus J. Paige) Dot (Juanita Harris) and Fidel (Lore Gonzales).

Add in Fidel, a Kazakhstani caretaker played by Lore Gonzales and the chaos of opposing viewpoints and relationships is played out in Domingo's well-crafted script. Coleman, himself a gifted actor, knows how his familial characters should interact with authenticity.

The humor of course is balanced by the gravity of circumstance and we all can empathize with the loss of someone's memory and what that brings up in those affected. Juanita Harris plays Dot with a grace that's almost heartbreaking. Looking at pictures of her past, or mistakenly substituting Adam for her late husband Richard for a touching dance scene is difficult material made honest and relatable.

Jackie (Kim Donovan) and Donnie (Marcus J. Paige)

While Dot represents a Black urban family (notwithstanding the white gay husband, the white best friend and the foreigner), the strength of the story, besides the strong casting, is its universality. The moving message of a family coming together supersedes ethnicity.

Dot continues through April 3rd, 2022. Tickets available at boxoffice@nctcsf.org or 415.861.8972

Photo credit: Lois Tema