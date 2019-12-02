BATS Announces Improv Holiday Shows For December

BATS Improv has announced its holiday shows for December: Theatresports on Ice, and Songs for a Sixpence. See full details below!

BATS IMPROV PRESENTS Theatresports On Ice

Fridays, December 6 - 27, 8pm. BATS Bayfront Theater, B350 Fort Mason Center, San Francisco, CA.

BATS Improv, the Bay Area's premier improvisational performing company and improv training school, presents Theatresports On Ice, the company's signature improv competition just in time to celebrate the holidays. This funny, fast-paced show that started it all for BATS, is wrapped in its holiday finest. Two seasonally-themed teams go head-to-head each night, challenging each other to games, scenes and songs.......but without the ice. An international fan favorite for over 30 years.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $17 online, $20 at the door. Group rates available online. To purchase visit www.improv.org or call 415- 474-6776.

BATS IMPROV PRESENTS Songs for a Sixpence

Saturdays, December 7-28, 8pm

BATS Bayfront Theater, B350 Fort Mason Center, San Francisco, CA.

BATS Improv, the Bay Area's premier improvisational performing company and improv training school, presents Songs for a Sixpence, a brand new, improvised on-the-spot Holiday Musical set in the world of Charles Dickens. With bigger-than-life characters and songs created from audience suggestions.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $17 online, $20 at the door. Group rates available online. To purchase visit www.improv.org or call 415- 474-6776.

Founded in 1986 BATS is the most highly acclaimed and longest running improvised theater company and school in Northern California. The BATS professional theater company is an artistic community that cultivates and innovates the craft of improvised theater through engaging, playful, creative performance and training. A center for improvised theater, BATS has performed to sold-out audiences continually in their 200-seat Bayfront Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You