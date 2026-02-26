Broadway and Vine Announces Betsy Struxness as First Artist in Residence

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway and Vine, pairing the Best of Broadway with the Best of Wine Country to benefit the next generation of young artists, welcomes its first Resident Artist, Betsy Struxness (OBC Hamilton, OBC Matilda, OBC Leap of Faith, Memphis, Wicked).

As part of the 10 week residency, Struxness is stage directing and choreographing Vintage High School's production of the musical GREASE written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and music directed by Vintage's Mark Teeters. The show will run March 5-15th at the NVUSD Auditorium. While in Napa, Struxness is also developing her solo show, Under the Influence, which she will perform at Peju Winery on March 11, 2026.

The show, performed with full band under the direction of Jackson U'Ren, traces Struxness's theatre career through the music of her vocal influences and features selections from Broadway, pop, and soul. Tickets are $95 and include a pre-performance wine tasting reception. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominated producer and Napa resident, Jacob Langfelder.

Betsy Struxness UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Peju Winery - 8466 St Helena Highway, Rutherford, CA 94573

Wednesday March 11, 2026

5pm Wine Tasting, 6:30pm Concert

Tickets are $95 and include the wine tasting reception and concert

GREASE THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES DATES:

Thursday, March 5 at 7pm

Friday, March 6 at 7pm

Saturday, March 7 at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, March 8 at 2pm

Thursday, March 12 at 7pm

Friday, March 13 at 7pm

Saturday, March 14 at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, March 15 at 2pm

Tickets are $10 for Students and $20 for Adults and are onsale now.

NVUSD Auditorium is located at 2524 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558

ABOUT Betsy Struxness:

Betsy Struxness is an interdisciplinary artist, entertainer and educator. Raised in Kansas City (KC Ballet, Lyric Opera, Starlight Theater) and with a BFA in Dance from The Juilliard School, Struxness forged a career on Broadway, appearing in Wicked, Memphis, Leap of Faith, Scandalous, and originating hit shows like Matilda and most notably, Hamilton. Struxness's talents extend well beyond dance and stage with her continued work on screens small and large, as actor, voice actor, creative leader and performer. Her voice can be heard on commercials, audiobooks and in video games such as Red Dead Redemption Il, Shing, and as a Bard Singer on Elder Scrolls. Her debut pop album, Physical Attention is available on all music platforms. A New Yorker at heart, Struxness currently lives in Los Angeles and is a part-time lecturer at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. @be_strux or www.betsystruxness.com