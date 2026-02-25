Rachel Bay Jones To Perform Live At Feinstein’s At The Nikko

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rachel Bay Jones will perform Rachel Bay Jones: Live in Concert on March 6–7, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Jones, who won the Tony Award for her performance as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, currently appears on CBS in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Her Broadway credits also include revivals of Pippin and Hair, as well as First Daughter Suite, Hello Again and Next to Normal.

Joined by longtime collaborator Randy Redd, Jones will present an evening of songs and personal stories in the cabaret setting.

Rachel Bay Jones: Live at the Nikko will take place at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, located at 222 Mason Street in San Francisco. Tickets are $48.64 ($38.00 plus $10.64 in fees). BroadwayWorld readers may use access code BWAYWORLD for the $48.64 cover charge.

Tickets and additional information are available through the venue’s website.