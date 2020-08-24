Alonzo King LINES Ballet's Teen Program Returns the Fall

The Teens Program features three levels of training for teens and tweens ages 11-17.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet is pleased to announce its Teens at LINES Program will return in a virtual format this Fall. Through accessible and inclusive classes, LINES' Teens challenges young artists to embrace their individuality while learning in a supportive environment. Based in ballet and contemporary training the Teens Program features three levels of training for teens and tweens ages 11-17. The three levels are:

TEENS 1: 0 - 2 years of experience, Saturdays

TEENS 2: 3 - 5 years of experience, Saturdays & Sundays

TEENS 3: 5+ years of experience, Saturdays & Sundays

Classes begin September 12 and will be taught by experienced faculty, including Kara Davis, Jordan Wanderer, Daiane Lopes da Silva, Katie Roy, Victor Talledos, and former LINES Ballet company dancer Brett Conway.

Students in the Teens 2 & 3 Program will also have the opportunity to participate in Choreo-Lab, a program for aspiring choreographers or students interested in taking a deeper dive into the choreographic process. In addition, all students may enroll in Master Classes with Alonzo King, guest faculty, and current and former Company Members.

