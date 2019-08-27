20/20 Comes To 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival

What happens if the U.S. President is re-elected? In 20/20, a new play by Theatre Makers, the answer is up to the audience. 20/20 will be presented as part of the 28th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival. Performances are on September 7 at 6:30pm, September 8 at 2:00pm, September 11 at 8:30pm, and September 14 at 5:00pm at the EXIT Theatre (mainstage), 156 Eddy St, in San Francisco.

Developed by grassroots company Theatre Makers, 20/20 combines speculative fiction and political satire in a new work from co-writers Stardust Doherty and Kari Barclay. What would happen if the President were impeached? If a corporation or the military staged a coup? If San Francisco became an independent country? A diverse cast of new talent performs roles ranging from dissident Muni drivers to frantic tech CEOs to new-age cult leaders to the President himself. With comedy and depth, the show asks how our current political situation will shake out.

"20/20 has clearly struck a nerve because we've sold out opening night advance tickets weeks before the show," said co writer Stardust Doherty. "Audiences want to get involved in deciding what should happen if the U.S. President is re-elected."

"The world is full of possibility," said co-writer Kari Barclay. "We've taken 20/20 to extremes of utopia and dystopia, and I'm excited to see which scenarios the audience chooses for the actors to perform."

Actor Jess Thompson (Anna) commented, "Being on stage gives me a lot of energy, but I'm also excited to be merging that with social justice."

The year is 2020. The President has been re-elected, the climate is heating up, the economy is in meltdown. In this satirical participatory performance, audience members choose the scenarios to stage: impeachment? a coup? a revolution? 20/20 asks what people power looks like in a time of vast uncertainty when even choosing to do nothing has consequences.

Theatre Makers provides a common ground for those interested in dramatic and musical theatre, professional and amateur theater, commercial and non-profit theatre, including non-traditional theatrical events (performance art, street theater, pop-up theatre, home theatre, puppet shows, etc.) with activities including, for example:

Discussions of all aspects of theatre creation and production

Exchanging information on opportunities available

Collaboration on incubating audience participatory plays and musicals based on social, political, economic, and environmental change (SPEEC) themes

Workshops of plays and musicals under development

Readings and staged readings of plays and musicals for educational and motivational purposes

Theatre Makers particularly fosters events that are inclusive and affirming of people based on class, race/ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, (dis)ability, age, and other identities.

Theatre Makers is a project of the Ritual Art Troupe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to fostering and developing inclusive, participatory, community-based arts.

Now celebrating its 28th season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatre-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 5-14, 2019.

Ticketing: $13 ($15.99 online). Advance purchase highly recommended, since opening night is already SOLD OUT for advance tickets. Tickets available at the door 30 minutes before curtain. Show starts on time with no late seating. Frequent Fringer passes are also available at the Fringe hospitality desk during the festival.

Advance Ticket link: https://20-20.brownpapertickets.com

Facebook event page link: https://www.facebook.com/events/450405595516289/





