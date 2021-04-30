108 BELOVED OBJECTS Looks At Letting Go Of Things, On MarshStream

What do a pink elephant, a Cuban beer bottle, and a brass Krishna statue have in common? All are among the 108 Beloved Objects featured in author/journalist Jeff Greenwald's new one-man show that rethinks how individuals interact with the material world, available to stream on The Marsh's digital platform, MarshStream.

After his travel assignments were squashed by COVID-19, Greenwald decided to take an inward journey around his Oakland flat, picking out 108 objects that evoked personal passages. Greenwald ultimately parts with these items and recreates the popular "grab bag" option from his critically acclaimed show Strange Travel Suggestions, inviting five audience members to pick one object that catches their eye from a grid of 16 images. Whether it's a toy camera or a dolphin tooth necklace, each item has a fascinating tale to tell, showcasing a series of unexpected encounters and surprising destinations that are both funny and deeply personal.

Immediately following the performance Greenwald will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A. 108 Beloved Objects will be streamed 7:30pm (PDT), Saturday, May 29.

For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

Jeff Greenwald's hit solo show Strange Travel Suggestions premiered at the Marsh San Francisco in 2003, and was most recently staged as part of Brian Copeland's "Best of San Francisco Solo" series in 2018. He is the author of eight books, including Shopping for Buddhas and The Size of the World. He recently co-authored The Nine Gifts with Christine Marie Mason, and Out of Nothing with Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey. Greenwald is the Executive Director of the Ethical Traveler, a non-profit global alliance dedicated to creating positive global change through travel. He lives in Oakland, California.