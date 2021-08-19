Marin Theatre Company Announces 2021â€“2022 Season Featuring West Coast Post-Broadway Premiere of PASS OVER & More

Noting that the health and safety of its audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers are a top priority, Marin Theatre Company announced today the postponement of the opening of its 2021Â­Â­-2022 season until November 2021.

The new Marin Theatre Company season will begin in November 2021 with the world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, the final installment in Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's popular trilogy based on the characters of Jane Austen 's classic novel Pride and Prejudice. Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley will play November 18-December 19, 2021. MTC will move the originally planned September performances of The Sound Inside to the end of its season from May 26-June 19, 2022. Patrons who purchased tickets for The Sound Inside will be contacted and given the opportunity to move their tickets to the rescheduled production dates or request a refund.

The 2021-2022 Marin Theatre Company season is listed below. Information on subscriptions and single ticket sales to be announced at a later date. All performances will take place at Marin Theatre Company's Boyer Theatre (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA). For more information, visit marintheatre.org or call 415-388-5208.

Marin Theatre Company 2021-2022 Season

GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

World Premiere Commission

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Meredith McDonough

November 18-December 19, 2021

Penned by MTC Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren Gunderson and former Director of New Play Development Margot Melcon, the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy follows Mr. Darcy 's younger sister, Georgiana-an accomplished pianist-and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Georgiana, shy but creative, is living under the scrutiny of her commanding older brother; Kitty, now free of the influence of her gregarious sister Lydia, is Georgiana's joyful, practical best friend. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey , Georgiana's equally shy secret correspondent. When the gentleman enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy , Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. The future is never certain, however, and love has a way of arriving exactly when it is meant to. The world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley is a co-commission by Marin Theatre Company in partnership with the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis and Northlight Theatre in Chicago.

PASS OVER

West Coast Post-Broadway Premiere

By Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu

Directed by Kevin R. Free

January 27-February 20, 2022

In Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu 's "powerful and provocative" (Arifa Akbar, The Guardian) new play, Moses and Kitch talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

HOTTER THAN EGYPT

World Premiere Co-Production with Seattle's A Contemporary Theatre (ACT)

By Yussef El Guindi

Directed by John Langs

Dramaturged by Nakissa Etemad

March 31-April 24, 2022

Selected by MTC's new Associate Artistic Director Nakissa Etemad, Yussef El Guindi 's Hotter Than Egypt will receive its world premiere in a co-production with Seattle's A Contemporary Theatre . This passionate play follows American couple Paul and Jean as they travel to Cairo for their 24th wedding anniversary. Long-dormant troubles within the marriage start to percolate, and their two Egyptian tour guides, newly engaged Maha and Seif, become drawn into the crisis. This dramedy set in the aftermath of the Egyptian revolution explores the uneven power dynamics between these Western tourists and the locals. Dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

THE SOUND INSIDE

West Coast Premiere

By Adam Rapp

Directed by Jasson Minadakis

May 26-June 19, 2022

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor with a dark secret. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story - the question is how it ends. Nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards including Best Play, this riveting thriller by Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp was named a New York Times Critic's Pick and was listed among "Best of the Year" in Time, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, and The Hollywood Reporter.

Marin Theatre Company Health and Safety Policy:

The safety of their audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. Marin Theatre Company will comply with all local requirements for public gatherings and with CDC recommendations pertaining to areas of public assembly. Upon opening, they will observe the safety guidelines below, which are subject to further updates and changes as mandated by Marin County, the state of California and the CDC. More information is available on the MTC website at marintheatre.org.

All audience members, performers, staff and volunteers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of recent negative COVID test upon entry.

All audience members, staff and volunteers (including performers while not on stage) will be required to wear face masks in all areas of the theatre and throughout the performances.

They have upgraded their ventilation systems, which now exceed the recommended standard for COVID-19 protection.

The theatre, lobby area and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected after every performance.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the lobby area and restrooms.

Touchless ticketing. Their fully digital ticketing allows you to show your ticket on your phone or print out your ticket at home, to be scanned upon entrance.

Digital programs. They will continue to provide insightful information on the performance and artists in a digital program; you will receive a link to the program with your ticket confirmation.

Until mask requirements are no longer necessary, they will not be offering food and beverages, and patrons may not bring in food or beverages for consumption in any of the theatre spaces.