Marin Theatre Company Announces 2021â€“2022 Season Featuring West Coast Post-Broadway Premiere of PASS OVER & More
The new Marin Theatre Company season will begin in November 2021 with the world premiere ofÂ Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley.
Noting that the health and safety of its audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers are a top priority, Marin Theatre Company announced today the postponement of the opening of its 2021ÂÂ-2022 season until November 2021.The new Marin Theatre Company season will begin in November 2021 with the world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, the final installment in Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's popular trilogy based on the characters of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice. Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley will play November 18-December 19, 2021. MTC will move the originally planned September performances of The Sound Inside to the end of its season from May 26-June 19, 2022. Patrons who purchased tickets for The Sound Inside will be contacted and given the opportunity to move their tickets to the rescheduled production dates or request a refund. The 2021-2022 Marin Theatre Company season is listed below. Information on subscriptions and single ticket sales to be announced at a later date. All performances will take place at Marin Theatre Company's Boyer Theatre (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA). For more information, visit marintheatre.org or call 415-388-5208. Marin Theatre Company 2021-2022 Season
GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
World Premiere Commission
By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon
Directed by Meredith McDonough
November 18-December 19, 2021
PASS OVER
West Coast Post-Broadway Premiere
By Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu
Directed by Kevin R. Free
January 27-February 20, 2022
HOTTER THAN EGYPT
World Premiere Co-Production with Seattle's A Contemporary Theatre (ACT)
By Yussef El Guindi
Directed by John Langs
Dramaturged by Nakissa Etemad
March 31-April 24, 2022
THE SOUND INSIDE
West Coast Premiere
By Adam Rapp
Directed by Jasson Minadakis
May 26-June 19, 2022
The safety of their audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. Marin Theatre Company will comply with all local requirements for public gatherings and with CDC recommendations pertaining to areas of public assembly. Upon opening, they will observe the safety guidelines below, which are subject to further updates and changes as mandated by Marin County, the state of California and the CDC. More information is available on the MTC website at marintheatre.org.
All audience members, performers, staff and volunteers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of recent negative COVID test upon entry.
All audience members, staff and volunteers (including performers while not on stage) will be required to wear face masks in all areas of the theatre and throughout the performances.
They have upgraded their ventilation systems, which now exceed the recommended standard for COVID-19 protection.
The theatre, lobby area and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected after every performance.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the lobby area and restrooms.
Touchless ticketing. Their fully digital ticketing allows you to show your ticket on your phone or print out your ticket at home, to be scanned upon entrance.
Digital programs. They will continue to provide insightful information on the performance and artists in a digital program; you will receive a link to the program with your ticket confirmation.
Until mask requirements are no longer necessary, they will not be offering food and beverages, and patrons may not bring in food or beverages for consumption in any of the theatre spaces.