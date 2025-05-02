World Premiere Of LA LLORONA ON THE BLUE LINE to be Presented at TuYo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TuYo Theatre will present the world premiere of La Llorona on the Blue Line, written by Mabelle Reynoso (¡Lotería: Game On!, TuYo Theatre's Pastorela 2.0) and directed by TuYo Theatre's co-artistic director Dr. Maria Patrice Amon (TuYo Theatre's Pásale Pásale, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Hoops). Originally commissioned by TuYo Theatre in 2024, La Llorona on the Blue Line is a new immersive play that unfolds aboard San Diego's Blue Line trolley, interweaving haunting stories across three eras: 1920, 1946, and 1982. Each story is set aboard vintage trains, inviting audiences to experience how the past lingers in unexpected ways. Transforming the Blue Line into a ghostly passageway, this chilling new work asks whether La Llorona is a monster or a mirror, revealing hidden truths, confronting injustice, and reminding us that memory cannot be shackled.

Performances will begin June 5 and run through June 21, 2025, with opening night on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at National City Depot (922 W 23rd St, National City, CA 91950). The play runs for 60 minutes. TuYo Theatre intentionally sets a no minimum ticket price because we believe that art is essential and should be available to all. Audiences are encouraged to select the ticket price that feels most comfortable to them. Tickets are now on sale at TuYoTheatre.org.

La Llorona on the Blue Line by Mabelle Reynoso is an immersive play that journeys through San Diego's Blue Line trolley, where the spirit of La Llorona reveals hidden truths and long-buried pain. Through ghostly encounters and eerie reckonings, audiences will move through train cars to experience how the past lingers in unexpected ways. La Llorona becomes a mirror of collective memory, demanding reflection, justice, and remembrance.

"La Llorona on the Blue Line is a journey through haunted tracks, where every whisper, every shadow, and every story reminds us that the past is never truly at rest," shared playwright Mabelle Reynoso. "Inspired by the myth and reimagination of La Llorona, I wanted to explore the fierce, aching spirit of motherhood-and how grief can echo across generations like a ghost we can never outrun."

"This season, TuYo Theatre is proud to offer pay-what-you-can tickets for La Llorona on the Blue Line," shared TuYo Theatre's co-artistic director Dr. Maria Patrice Amon. "We are making this important shift because we believe everyone should have access to powerful, community-rooted storytelling. Now more than ever, we need to support the arts and the artists who help us dream, reflect, and heal."

The cast of La Llorona on the Blue Line includes Nancy Batres (Teatro Las Hermanas' Somos Aire, TuYo Theatre's The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote) as Freya/Female Passenger/Nurse Mary, Paloma Carrillo (Teatro Azteca's Despierta!) as Ceci/New Mother, Vanessa Flores (Camino 23's Stoneheart, Optika Moderna's La Lucha) as La Llorona, Tash Gomez (OTC's Stranger Things, Blindspot's Another Day in Paradise) as Lita/Angela, Arturo Medina (Mabelle Reynoso's ¡Lotería: Game On!, CCAE's Somos Aire) as Train Clerk/Gene/The Man/Father, Julián Ortega Flores (OnStage Playhouse's Masa, Coronado Playhouse's Barbecue) as Bobby/Male Passenger/Samuel, and Sandra Ruiz (OnStage Playhouse's Venus in Fur, Cygnet Theatre's The Motherf**ker with the Hat) as Señora Torres/Mami/Lola.

In addition to Mabelle and Amon, the creative team includes set design by Jesus Hurtado, costume design by Carmen Amon, sound design by Eliza Vedar, prop design by Samantha Rojales, choreography by Tamara Rodriguez, and stage management by assistant stage managers Abby Chacón, Ariadna Hernández, and Victoria Yvette Zepeda.

La Llorona on the Blue Line runs from June 5 - 21, 2025, with the official opening night on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at National City Depot (922 W 23rd St, National City, CA 91950). Performances will be held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at TuYoTheatre.org.

