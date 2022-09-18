Wildsong Productions Opens ASSASSINS This Weekend

Wildsong Production, a San Diego non-profit theater company, is presenting ASSASSINS. The production opened on September 16th and performances run for two weekends (9/16-9/25).

A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

The principle cast features Michael Harrison (Booth), Shaun Lim (Proprietor), Hunter Brown (Balladeer), Tim Baran (Guiteau), Tyler Jiles and Erik Ramirez (Czolgosz), Sara Blanche and Kaitlyn Summers (Moore), Kailey Agpaoa and Jillian Mayer (Fromme), Kannon Gowen (Zangara), William Corkery (Byck), Matt Sutton (Hinckley). All of which are both powerhouse vocalists and wonderful actors. The stellar ensemble is comprised of Caitlin Helms, Jeff Redondo, Kaylee Page, Matt Sayre, Mia Capone, Mikey Miro, Mykaila Istvanyi, and Rachel Mink. The ensemble in this piece is used to further the story, and each member brings a personalization to their character that is beautiful to watch unfold, most specifically in "Something Just Broke".

This production is directed by Amanda Blair, who brings this show to life with a captivating vision that touches on the humanity of the assassins, while also demonstrating how their actions affected the country. Musical director is Robert Johnson, who has helped the vocals to be both powerful and precise. Lighting design by Shaun Lim adds the finishing touch that makes this show a masterfully crafted production in all areas.

The intimate OB Playhouse is a wonderful venue for this show because it allows the audience to feel every nuanced acting choice and emotional turn. The assassins move throughout the house at different points of the show, showing that these real people were just like everyone else.

Everything in the show is amazing, from the opening number "Everybody's Got the Right" to the closing "Finale". Wildsong Productions is making a name for itself by continually providing professional quality show after show.

This production is truly stellar and audiences will not want to miss the magic that is taking place on that stage. It will have you on the edge of your seat and laughing until your belly hurts (like Zangara).

TRIGGER WARNING: This production of Assassins contains depictions of gun violence, a momentary usage of a racial slur, adult themes, and strobe lights.

Assassins is produced by Wildsong Productions and is running at the OB Playhouse from September 16th to the 25th! Tickets are available at www.wildsongproductions.com.

Photo Credit: Brooke Aliceon