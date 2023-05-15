West Coast Premiere of ELEANOR Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D. C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR's presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history. For those who love honest, pull-no-punches drama, this is one you cannot miss. A West Coast premiere.

David Ellenstein directs Kandis Chappell* in ELEANOR. Christopher M. Williams is the Assistant Director. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projection Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

ELEANOR previews begin Wednesday, June 7. Opening Night on Saturday, June 10, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through July 2. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, June 16. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 pm, (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, visit Click Here to purchase tickets.




