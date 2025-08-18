Vanguard Culture To Host MASHUP 2025 Symposium In San Diego

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vanguard Culture will host MASHUP 2025, a two-day creative industry symposium designed to equip artists and cultural leaders with tools to thrive during times of national arts funding cuts. The event will be held in-person at The Soap Factory in Logan Heights on Saturday, October 4, 2025, and continue virtually on YouTube the following day. Tickets are $50 thanks to support from sponsors including the City of San Diego’s Department of Cultural Affairs, the California Arts Council, Shaping Freedom, and The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

About the Symposium

MASHUP 2025 will feature keynote speaker Lisane Basquiat, founder of Shaping Freedom and Co-Administratrix of The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Basquiat, who recently joined Vanguard Culture’s Advisory Board, will open the symposium and lead the closing session Mindful Creativity, an intimate gathering with executive leaders from San Diego’s top arts institutions.

Basquiat said, “Vanguard Culture creates the kind of experiences that resonate deeply with artists, communities, and with the spirit of creativity itself. Their work reflects the values that Shaping Freedom holds close: collaboration, innovation, a genuine love for the arts, and creation of a safe space for creatives to be vulnerable. Supporting their mission feels both meaningful and personal.”

Programming across the two days will address the impact of AI on creativity, mental wellness, leadership, and economic resilience. Workshops and panels will feature leaders from KPBS, The San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego Tourism Authority, the San Diego Museum Council, and Art.Power.Equity., among others.

“Now more than ever is the time to support the creative community and make sure that they feel empowered to continue bringing joy, inspiration, and creativity to our region,” said Susanna Peredo Swap, CEO of Vanguard Culture. “MASHUP 2025 is about equipping creatives with the tools, connections, and courage to reimagine the future of humanity at this unprecedented moment in time.”

Ticket Information

In-Person Symposium: Saturday, October 4, 2025 – The Soap Factory, Logan Heights, San Diego, CA

Virtual Symposium: Sunday, October 5, 2025 – YouTube

Tickets: $50, available at vanguardculture.com