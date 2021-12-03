VIDEO: Sneak Peek of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for another incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

Check out video below!

The production runs November 10, 2021 - December 31, 2021 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Regular ticket prices start at $29, and children's (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $19. For additional information about Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

The cast includes Andrew Polec as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max, John Treacy Egan as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Sophia Adajar (Pink Team) and Leila Manuel (Red Team).

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Christopher M. Ramirez as Papa Who, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, and Bets Malone as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Dempsey Baker (Red Team) and Juliette Cutugno (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Isabella Pruter (Red Team) and Maya Washington (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Benji Katzke (Pink Team) and John Perry Wishchuk (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Danny Who are Alexander Dalton (Pink Team) and Ali Nelson (Red Team).

The Grown-Up Who Ensemble consists of Leo Ebanks, Kyrsten Hafso Koppman, Patricia Jewel, Corey Jones, Bibi Mama, and Lance Arthur Smith. The Swings for The Grinch are Arya Bosworth, Jacob Caltrider, Bobby Chiu, Bethany Slomka, and James Vásquez.