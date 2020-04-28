VIDEO: San Diego Rep Spotlights Jane Hopkins as Part of REP HEROES Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

San Diego Rep is spotlighting Jane Hopkins as part of its Rep Heroes series.

Theatre takes a village, a large, most invisible village. There are many people who make up this village, including donors, loyal subscribers, volunteers, board members and staff. These Rep Heroes videos feature different members of San Diego Rep's village - people San Diego Rep consider heroes because they help the company make theatre for the place we call home.

Meet Jane Hopkins! Jane and her husband Bruce have been dedicated REP patrons and donors for many, many years. In addition, Jane serves as a volunteer with The REP's Development department, helping process ticket donation requests from other nonprofit organizations.

Watch the video below!





