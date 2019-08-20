VICTOR/VICTORIA Closes Moonlight Stage Productions' Summer Season

Moonlight Stage Productions concludes its 39th summer season with the San Diego Regional Premiere of "Victor/Victoria," September 11 - 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, priced $17 - $57, are on sale now online at moonlightstage.com or by phone by calling VisTix at (760) 724-2110. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and military. The Moonlight production will feature the original Broadway sets (designed by Robin Wagner) and costumes (designed by Willa Kim). Set in Paris in the 1930s, "Victor/Victoria" is a gender bending musical comedy about an English soprano, Victoria Grant, who finds herself at a nightclub, without work or money. She meets Carroll Todd, or "Toddy," a performer at the club who is fired while trying to help her. The two soon team up and embark on an unlikely (and surprisingly successful) scheme. With Toddy's help, Victoria becomes "Count Victor Grazinski," a renowned female impersonator. The twist is of course that she is a woman, claiming to be a man, claiming to be a woman. Things get even crazier when sparks begin to fly between Victoria and a notorious Chicago businessman, King Marchan, and he sets out to uncover "the Count's" secret.

"Victor/Victoria" was written by acclaimed film director Blake Edwards ("Breakfast at Tiffany's," "The Pink Panther") and is based on his hit 1982 film that starred Julie Andrews, Robert Preston and James Garner. A classic musical comedy, the show features an electrifying and moving score by Henry Mancini, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, and additional musical material by Frank Wildhorn that includes the thrilling "Le Jazz Hot," the touching "Almost A Love Song," and the hilarious "Chicago, Illinois."

Making her Moonlight debut in the starring role of Victoria Grant is Allison Spratt Pearce. Pearce's Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include, "Curtains," "Good Vibrations," "Cry Baby," "Enter Laughing," and "Cabaret" (the National Tour). Her San Diego highlights include, originating the role of Anita Bryant in "The Loneliest Girl in the World" (for Diversionary Theatre), Jane in "Emma" (at The Old Globe), Janice in "Come From Away" and Victoria in "Sideways" (for La Jolla Playhouse), Emily in "Disgraced" and Suzanna in "Black Pearl Sings" for San Diego Repertory Theatre, Louise in "Gypsy" (2017 Craig Noel Award Winner) and Eliza in "My Fair Lady" (Craig Noel Nom.), Katherine Parr in "The Last Wife" (Craig Noel Nom.) for Cygnet, Maria in "The Sound of Music" (Craig Noel Nom.), Judy in "9 to 5" for San Diego Musical Theatre, and Phoebe in "As You Like It," and Viola in "Twelfth Night" for the Old Globe Theatre.

As Toddy, Lance Arthur Smith returns to the Moonlight after appearing last summer in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Mamma Mia!." His work has been seen locally at The Old Globe, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Cygnet Theatre Company, North Coast Repertory Theatre, Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company, Starlight Musical Theatre, ion theatre company, Intrepid Theatre Company, Vista's Broadway Theater, Scripps Ranch Theatre, New Village Arts, San Diego Musical Theatre, Lamb's Players Theatre, and Welk Resort Theatre. He is the author of the book 'Princess Geek,' and the commissioned plays "The Price of Peace" (New Village Arts) and "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play" (with Jon Lorenz for San Diego Musical Theatre).

In the role of King Marchan, Hank Stratton returns to the Moonlight having appeared as Joseph Pulitzer in last summer's "Newsies," and as Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady." Stratton starred in the Broadway revival of "The Man Who Came to Dinner" opposite Nathan Lane and for three seasons, he appeared in the CBS drama "The Unit," in addition to recurring roles on "Heroes" and "American Dreams." Other television work includes numerous films and guest appearances for NBC, ABC, CBS, Hallmark and HBO. He has starred with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and in the national tours of "Copenhagen" and "Cabaret." Stratton is currently on faculty at the University of Arizona where he serves as the Division Head of BFA Acting, and the Artistic Director of Arizona Repertory Theatre. He is a graduate of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

As Norma Cassidy is Moonlight favorite Bets Malone Who has been working as a professional actress across the country for the past three decades. She originated the role of Suzy Simpson in the hit show "The Marvelous Wonderettes," and can be heard on three Wonderette albums as well as the cast recording of "Honky Tonk Laundry." Her regional credits include starring roles in "Dirty Blonde," "The Andrews Brothers," "Next To Normal," "Fun Home," "Mamma Mia!," "Aida," "Seussical," "Titanic," "Big Fish," "Mary Poppins," Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," "Sweeney Todd," "1776," "Ragtime," "On The Town," "Evita," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Once Upon A Mattress," and "The Rocky Horror Show." Her vocal talents can be heard as Talulah the Monkey in "Barbie as the Island Princess," and the singing voice of Velma in "Scooby Doo Music of the Vampire." Malone looks forward to appearing later this year at The Old Globe for her seventh consecutive year in Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."

Also featured in the cast: Johnny Fletcher (Squash Bernstein), Luke H. Jacobs (Henri Labisse), Jamie Snyder (André Cassell), and Greg Nicholas (Sal Andretti).

Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Jake Bradford, Deborah Fauerbach, Casey Garritano, Shirley Johnston, Katie Jurich, Fisher Kaake, Christopher Lee, Joy Newbegin, Trevor Rex, Samantha Roper, Simoné Sassudelli, Matthew Ryan, Aaron Shaw, Susan Stuber, Helen Tait, Susanna Vaughan, and Andrea Williams.

Returning to the Moonlight after mounting last summer's hit "Mamma Mia!" are Director and Choreographer John Vaughan and Musical Director and Conductor Lyndon Pugeda.

Lighting Design is by Jennifer Edwards, Sound Design is by Jim Zadai, Wig Design is by Peter Herman, Makeup Design is by Kathleen Kenna, Costume Coordination is by Carlotta Malone, Roslyn Lehman, and Renetta Lloyd, Properties Master is Bonnie Durben, and the production's Stage Manager is Stanley D. Cohen.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.





