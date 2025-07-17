The Queen’s Men’s JULIUS CAESAR Comes to Trinity Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Theatre Company has announced that The Queen’s Men will present their Julius Caesar at Trinity’s Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall from August 15th - 17th. Written by William Shakespeare, it is adapted, Co-Directed and Produced by Charlotte B. Larson & Audrey Sweet.

The Queen's Men Mission Statement: We are a female-led collective of artists dedicated to reshaping the theatrical canon. Our mission is to demystify and champion classical theatre by opening it up to new voices, diverse perspectives, and bold interpretations. We believe that the stories of the past are not fixed: they’re vessels for radical collaboration, imagination, and future change.

Synopsis: Experience Julius Caesar like never before in this bold and contemporary adaptation by The Queen’s Men at Trinity Theatre Company. Written by William Shakespeare and adapted and directed by Charlotte B. Larson and Audrey Sweet, this powerful reimagining is set on a high school girls’ soccer team, where rivalries, ambition, and questions of loyalty come to a head both on and off the field. Featuring a diverse, all-female and non-binary cast, Julius Caesar challenges traditional narratives and spotlights the complexities of female competition in a modern, relatable setting. Don’t miss this fresh retelling of a timeless political tragedy through the lens of youth, power, and team dynamics.

Sean Boyd, Artistic Director of Trinity Theatre Company shared "I am incredibly impressed by the work and mission of The Queen's Men and we are excited they will be sharing their work with the community at Trinity Theatre. Charlotte B. Larson and Audrey Sweet have reimagined Julius Caesar in a bold production that makes Shakespeare wonderfully accessible. That accessibility speaks to the mission of Trinity Theatre Company - and we look forward to having The Queen’s Men present Julius Caesar."

Charlotte B. Larson, Co-Director shared “Audrey (Sweet, Co-Director) and I are so grateful to be working with Trinity on this project. Everyone there has been incredibly welcoming and accommodating. It’s a wonderful environment to take your first stab at creating theatre that rings true to your soul.”

The Cast of The Queen’s Men’s Julius Caesar

Brutus - Iris Sura

Cassius - Ava Loren Lopez

Casca - Chloe Sohngen

Caesar - Charlotte B. Larson

Antony - Audrey Sweet

Decius - Bugz Baltzer

Cinna - Caroline Salel

Octavius - Patch Patrick

Portia - Sophia Kahn

Announcer (voice only) - Steve Smith

Creative Team of The Queen’s Men’s Julius Caesar

Co-Directors/Producers - Charlotte B. Larson, Audrey Sweet

Assistant Director - Kai Bunyak

Fight Choreographer - Audrey Sweet

Stage Manager - Isabella Podesta

Assistant Stage Manager - Bex Balsdon

Lighting Designer - Audrey Boull’t

Sound Designer - Jaelyne Sanchez

Soccer Consultant - Geoffrey Ulysses-Geissinger