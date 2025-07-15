The Old Globe to Premiere Spanish-Language Concert Version of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has announced a special concert presentation of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, the world premiere Spanish-language translation of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, playing two performances only on Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 22 at 10 a.m. on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.

Adapted and translated by Katya María Ojeda Iturbide and Luis Gerardo Villegas, and directed by longtime Globe artist James Vásquez, the concert marks a significant step in the Globe’s ongoing mission to serve the full breadth of the San Diego and Tijuana border communities. This new presentation specifically welcomes the region’s vibrant Spanish-speaking population, which represents nearly a quarter of San Diego County residents.

Presented with special permission from Dr. Seuss Enterprises, this first-ever Spanish concert version features actors at music stands, a full orchestra, and light costuming and staging. The creative team has previously translated major titles for Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins.

“The Old Globe’s commitment is to make theatre matter to more people,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “This Spanish-language version of our beloved holiday classic captures all the wit and charm of Dr. Seuss in beautiful Latin American Spanish. It’s a bold step toward a more inclusive future and a celebration of community and storytelling.”

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, added, “We are absolutely thrilled to share this beautiful Spanish-language version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas! with the San Diego community. It’s an honor to bring this gift to the region alongside our partners at the Globe.”

Adapted from the Globe’s acclaimed 1997 musical production, the concert includes favorite songs such as “Santa for a Day” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and tells the classic story of the Grinch’s attempt to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. A fully staged production of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! is also being planned for a future season.