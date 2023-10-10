The Old Globe Cast And Creative Team Of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 26th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's Hair, The Merry Wives of Windsor) directs San Diego's yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.



The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 26th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.



“After a record-breaking 25th year of the mean Mr. Grinch entertaining San Diego in 2022, we are thrilled to announce the 26th return of a show that has become central to the holidays in San Diego,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The Grinch and the genius of Dr. Seuss have brought boundless joy to our region through a show that spreads beauty and deep feeling even as it reminds us that community and belonging are the essence of the holiday season. We are pleased to welcome back to our stage the extremely gifted Andrew Polec, who heads a talented company including new faces and returning veterans. Once again, this magical and transporting show will be meaningful and fun for the entire family.”



Principal cast members for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include Andrew Polec as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max, Steve Gunderson as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Arden Elise Johnson (Pink Team) and Iris Manter (Red Team).



Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Noah Rivera as Papa Who, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, and Bets Malone as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Kennedy Harrington (Pink Team) and Kaia Wood (Red Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Nia Castro (Pink Team) and Amani Solorio (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Faizi Mahalingam (Red Team) and Jayden Polliard (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Logan Hollis (Pink Team) and Kyle Tucker (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Jad Marrewa (Red Team) and Milla Toker (Pink Team).



The Grown-Up Who Ensemble includes Summer Broyhill, Berto Fernández, Jacob Haren, Patricia Jewel, Liliana Rodriguez, and Lance Arthur Smith.

The Little Who Ensemble includes Esme Cuaresma (Pink Team), Maisy Cuaresma (Pink Team), Gia Glenn (Red Team), Alina Mari Panganiban (Pink Team), Eli Pletner (Red Team), Melvin Matthew Pluciennik (Pink Team), Ella Washington (Red Team), and Juliet Weaver (Red Team).



The swings for The Grinch are Jacob Caltrider and Bethany Slomka.



The child understudies for The Grinch are Ellis Quesada and Landon Tweet.



This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting and Kim Heil, CSA (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the eight-week limited engagement run November 8 – December 31, 2022, with the official press opening Sunday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. The performance schedule varies; please visit Click Here for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $32, and children (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $26. For additional information about Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.



Details about the 18th annual Globe Grinch Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be announced at a later date.



As in years past, The Grinch will be performed on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides. There will also be a free AXIS event before the performance for all to enjoy!

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is supported by Major Production Sponsors Elaine and Dave* Darwin and Edelman, and Artist Sponsors Terry Atkinson (for Music Director Elan McMahan and Orchestra) and George C. Guerra (for Andrew Polec as The Grinch). Student matinees are sponsored by Terry Atkinson. *In memoriam.

