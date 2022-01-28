The Old Globe Adds ON BECKETT Starring Bill Irwin to 2022 Season

The Old Globe announced today that it will present On Beckett, conceived and performed by Bill Irwin (Broadway's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 2005 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play; Waiting for Godot), as part of its 2022 Season. The critically acclaimed production, which explores the works of Samuel Beckett, will play for six performances only on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Performances begin July 14 and run to July 17, 2022, with the opening set for Friday, July 15. Single tickets go on sale June 3 and will be available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett . He has spent a lifetime captivated by the Irish writer's language. In this intimate 90-minute evening, Irwin will explore a performer's relationship to Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more-will allow audiences to experience the language in compelling new ways. Whether you're encountering the Nobel Prize winner's writing for the first time, or building on a body of Beckett knowledge, this dynamic showcase is not to be missed.

Bill Irwin is an original. Actor, director, writer, thinker, and of course baggy-pants clown: there's no one quite like him," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein . "He is also one of the world's foremost interpreters of the work of Samuel Beckett , one of the titans of modern drama. It is a signal honor and a special thrill to welcome Bill to The Old Globe with On Beckett, his hilarious, informative, and inspiring meditation on his years-long artistic conversation with this writer. It's a unique evening of theatre, one of the most memorable in my lifetime of theatregoing, and I can't wait to share it with San Diego."

The creative team for On Beckett includes set design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Martha Hally, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, and sound design by M. Florian Staab, and is produced by Octopus Theatricals.

On Beckett was originally developed at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. The production premiered Off Broadway in 2018 at Irish Repertory Theatre and received a special Lortel Award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience. In addition, Bill Irwin received a 2018-2019 Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Play.

On Beckett will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run July 14-17, 2022, with the official press opening on Friday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on June 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon. An exclusive pre-sale for Old Globe subscribers and donors will begin Friday, February 11 at 12:00 noon. Tickets start at $30. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org

The Old Globe continues to prioritize the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. All patrons who attend the On Beckett will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination, or provide proof of the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theatre. Masks are required at all times while indoors. For our full COVID-19 Policy, please visit www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-policy

Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg