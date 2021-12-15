THE SOAP MYTH Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Dreyfuss in A Benefit Reading of The Soap Myth: More than a half-century after WW II, a young investigative reporter (Emily Goss) finds herself caught between numerous versions of the same story as she befriends a Holocaust survivor (Richard Dreyfuss) on a crusade about the atrocity of 'soap' - did the Nazis make soap from the corpses of murdered Jews?

Played out against the backdrop of deadline reporting and journalistic integrity, the critically acclaimed The Soap Myth by Jeff Cohen questions who has the right to write history-those people who have lived it and remember it, those who study and protect it, or those who would seek to distort its very existence? And finally, what is our responsibility once we know the truth? This is theatre of witness at its best - provocative and haunting.

The Soap Myth will play January 24 and 25, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $100 ($80 is a tax deduction). To purchase tickets call 858-481-1055 or visit our website www.northcoastrep.org