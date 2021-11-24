Symphony San Jose Chorale Presents CAROLS IN THE CALIFORNIA Next Month

Symphony San Jose Chorale presents "Carols in the California" on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7pm at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose.

This is an exciting and festive program of holiday cheer. Come for a traditional sing-along of your favorite carols with choir and brass ensemble and prepare to be dazzled by performances of classical works by members of Symphony San Jose and the SSJ Chorale all in the warm glow of the beautifully restored California Theatre.

And while downtown, enjoy Christmas in the Park, The Holiday Ice Rink Under the Palms, and Winter Wonderland rides and games just two blocks from the theater. San Jose comes alive with the Holiday Season, with activities and memories for the entire family! All-day parking is available for just $5 at the city-owned garage on Second and San Carlos Streets.

PRICES: $36 ($26 for attendees under 26 years old.)

BOX OFFICE: 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org

Or visit the Box Office between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday at 325 South First Street in downtown San Jose, between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just one-half block from the California Theatre. Easy, inexpensive parking just one block away at San Jose City Garage on San Carlos Street with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.