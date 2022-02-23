San José Chamber Orchestra Presents Triple Concertos by Beethoven and Assad in March

San José Chamber Orchestra's 30th Anniversary Season presents "Unbreakable", featuring Delphi Trio, Beethoven's Triple Concerto and the World Premieres of Clarice Assad's Triple Concerto and Ahmed Alabaca's Unbreakable.

The performance is on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José, 95125.

Tickets: https://sjco.org/ or 408 295-4416

(No tickets sales at the door)

Single Ticket Prices:

Adult: $50

Senior (62 and above): $45

Student: $15

The Program: UNBREAKABLE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano in C major, Op. 56. Featuring the Delphi Trio

Clarice Assad: A Story of Mermaids (triple concerto)

Assad's 21st century response to Beethoven's famously joyous Triple Concerto. Assad's heartfelt and energetic musical voice is the perfect complement to Beethoven's optimistic masterpiece. Co-commissioned by San José Chamber Orchestra and composed for and featuring the Delphi Trio. A World Premiere.

Ahmed Alabaca: Unbreakable

(Commissioned by the San José Chamber Orchestra's RESPONSEWORKS project, for string orchestra.) A World Premiere.

Barbara Day Turner, Conductor

Featuring Delphi Trio

Covid-19 info: Proof of vaccination required. Masks required.

Subject to change.

No ticket sales at the door.