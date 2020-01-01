San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Announced Nominations For 2019 Craig Noel Awards For Theatrical Excellence
The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle is pleased to announce the nominations for its 2019 Craig Noel Awards. Now in its 18th year, the Craig Noel Awards honor the achievements at professional theaters in San Diego County.
Times are changing, language is changing and culture is changing. The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle is stepping up to the challenge, acknowledging gender diversity by removing gender specificity from our awards.
Although the major theater awards - the Oscars, Emmys and Tonys - have yet to eliminate gendered categories, the Obies, which herald achievements in Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway theater, as well as theater awards organizations in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and Toronto, have adopted gender-inclusive categories.
In February 2020, when we present our annual Craig Noel Awards for Theatrical Excellence, we will be recognizing and honoring all gender identities, giving gender-neutral awards in all performance categories.
The 2019 nominees were chosen by a nine-member body of professional critics who write year-round for San Diego newspapers, magazines, online publications and blogs. Winners will be announced at the 18th-annual awards ceremony from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10, 2020, at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation at 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego.
The 2019 Craig Noel Awards are chaired by Julie Sarno. Financial support has been provided by our generous donors: The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation; Denise and Lon Bevers; Stanley Cohen; Julie and Jay Sarno; Arthur and Marilyn Neumann; Bill and Judy Garrett; Harvey and Sheryl White; Yolanda Braunagel; Jerry Buckley; Weston Anson; Wendy Nash; Dea and Osborn Hurston; Nancy Richards; Darlene Davies; Mike Napoli and Performing Arts Live.
Tickets will be $15 for general admission (unreserved) seating and $50 and $100 for reserved seating. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite. For information on the awards, visit sdcriticscircle.org or our Facebook page.
The 2019 Craig Noel Award nominees:
(Nominees by category are listed in alphabetical order)
PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Ensemble
"Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
"Cambodian Rock Band," La Jolla Playhouse
"Gabriel," North Coast Repertory Theatre
"Handbagged," Moxie Theatre
"The Hour of Great Mercy," Diversionary Theatre
"Sweat," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Tony Amendola - "Amadeus," North Coast Repertory Theatre
Richard Baird - "American Buffalo," Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company
Alex Bodine - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Teri Brown - "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," OnStage Playhouse
Sandy Campbell - "Handbagged," Moxie Theatre
Morgan Hallett - "They Promised Her the Moon," The Old Globe
Jason Heil - "Sweat," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Olivia Hodson - "The Virgin Trial," Cygnet Theatre
Tamara McMillian - "Intimate Apparel," New Village Arts Theatre
Joe Ngo - "Cambodian Rock Band," La Jolla Playhouse
Andrew Oswald - "The Hour of Great Mercy," Diversionary Theatre
Sandra Ruiz - "Venus in Fur," OnStage Playhouse
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Roxane Carrasco - "Bad Hombres/Good Wives," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Rafael Goldstein - "Amadeus," North Coast Repertory Theatre
Jessica John - "An Experiment with an Air Pump," Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company
Max Macke - "Handbagged," Moxie Theatre
Cashae Monya - "Intimate Apparel," New Village Arts
James Newcomb - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Rosina Reynolds - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Tom Stephenson - "The Hour of Great Mercy," Diversionary Theatre
Daisuke Tsuji - "Cambodian Rock Band," La Jolla Playhouse
Rachael VanWormer - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Michael Louis Cusimano - "The Last Five Years," Cygnet Theatre
Colin Donnell - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Bella Gil - "West Side Story," Moonlight Stage Productions
Sophie Hearn - "Life After," The Old Globe
Casey Likes - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Cashae Monya - "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Diversionary Theatre
Solea Pfeiffer - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Shaun Tuazon - "Girlfriend," Diversionary Theatre
Racquel Williams - "The Last Five Years," Cygnet Theatre
Jeremy Wilson - "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Diversionary Theatre
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Courtney Arango - "West Side Story," Moonlight Stage Productions
Sarah Errington - "Sister Act," San Diego Musical Theatre
Charles Evans, Jr. - "Million Dollar Quartet," Lamb's Players Theatre
Drew Gehling - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Kevin Hafso-Koppman - "Matilda the Musical," Moonlight Stage Productions
Anika Larsen - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Judy Kaye - "Diana," La Jolla Playhouse
Aviva Pressman - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Lance Arthur Smith - "Million Dollar Quartet," Lamb's Players Theatre
Ben Van Diepen - "Million Dollar Quartet," Lamb's Players Theatre
Outstanding Solo Performance
Wil Bethmann - "The Santaland Diaries," Diversionary Theatre
Hershey Felder - "Hershey Felder, Beethoven," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Robin LaValley - "Becoming Dr. Ruth," Broadway Vista
Sean Yael Cox - "The Thousandth Night," Intrepid Theatre
Ryun Yu - "Hold These Truths," San Diego Repertory Theatre
DIRECTORIAL CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Richard Baird - "Amadeus," North Coast Repertory Theatre
Rob Lutfy - "The Virgin Trial," Cygnet Theatre
Sean Murray - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Rosina Reynolds - "The Hour of Great Mercy," Diversionary Theatre
Rosina Reynolds - "American Buffalo," Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company
Chay Yew - "Cambodian Rock Band," La Jolla Playhouse
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Barry Edelstein - "Life After," The Old Globe
Jeremy Herrin - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Rob Lutfy - "The Last Five Years," Cygnet Theatre
Matt M. Morrow - "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Diversionary Theatre
Javier Velasco - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Musical Direction
Steve Gunderson - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Patrick Marion - "The Last Five Years," Cygnet Theatre
Matt MacNelly - "Cambodian Rock Band," La Jolla Playhouse
Bryan Perri - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Ben Van Diepen - "Million Dollar Quartet," Lamb's Players Theatre
Outstanding Choreography
Jill Gorrie - "A Christmas Story The Musical," San Diego Musical Theatre
Jill Gorrie - "Crazy For You," San Diego Musical Theatre
Luke Harvey Jacobs - "Sister Act," San Diego Musical Theatre
Colleen Kollar Smith - "Matilda the Musical," Moonlight Stage Productions
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Scenic Design
Tony Cucuzzella - "An Experiment with an Air Pump," Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company
Christopher Scott Murillo - "Intimate Apparel," New Village Arts
Tobin Ost - "As You Like It," The Old Globe
Neil Patel - "Life After" - The Old Globe
Jason Sherwood - "The Tale of Despereaux," The Old Globe
Outstanding Sound Design
Melanie Chen Cole - "Pride and Prejudice," Cygnet Theatre
Peter Hylenski - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Steven Leffue - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Matt Lescault-Wood - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Matt Lescault-Wood - "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Diversionary Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design
Elisa Benzoni - "Amadeus," North Coast Repertory Theatre
Jennifer Brawn Gittings - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
William Ivey Long - "Diana," La Jolla Playhouse
Veronica Murphy - "The Virgin Trial," Cygnet Theatre
Anita Yavich - "The Tale of Despereaux," The Old Globe
Outstanding Lighting Design
Natasha Katz - "Almost Famous," The Old Globe
Anne E. McMills - "The Last Five Years," Cygnet Theatre
Chris Rynne - "Angels in America," Parts 1 & 2, Cygnet Theatre
Cat Tate Starmer - "They Promised Her the Moon," The Old Globe
Japhy Weideman - "Life After," The Old Globe
Outstanding Projection Design
Christopher Ash - "Hershey Felder Beethoven," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Blake McCarty - "Rock of Ages," Cygnet Theatre
Blake McCarty - "33 1/3 House of Dreams," San Diego Repertory Theatre
Sven Ortel - "Life After," The Old Globe
PRODUCTION CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Resident Musical
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch" - Diversionary Theatre
"Life After" - The Old Globe
"The Last Five Years" - Cygnet Theatre
"Million Dollar Quartet" - Lamb's Players Theatre
"West Side Story" - Moonlight Stage Productions
Outstanding Dramatic Production
"Angels in America," Parts 1 and 2 - Cygnet Theatre
"Cambodian Rock Band" - La Jolla Playhouse
"The Hour of Great Mercy" - Diversionary Theatre
"Intimate Apparel" - New Village Arts Theatre
"Sweat" - San Diego Repertory Theatre
"The Virgin Trial" - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding New Play
"Bad Hombres/Good Wives" by Herbert Siguenza - San Diego Repertory Theatre
"The Coast Starlight" by Keith Bunin - La Jolla Playhouse
"The Hour of Great Mercy" by Miranda Rose Hall - Diversionary Theatre
"How High the Moon" by Mike Sears - La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival
"The Luckiest" by Melissa Ross - La Jolla Playhouse
Outstanding New Musical
"Almost Famous" - The Old Globe
"Diana" - La Jolla Playhouse
"The Tale of Despereaux" - The Old Globe
"33 1/3 House of Dreams" - San Diego Repertory Theatre
SPECIAL CATEGORIES: Winners will be announced from the stage
· Don Braunagel Award for Outstanding Work by a Small Theater Company
· Outstanding Director of the Year
· Actors of the Year
· Outstanding Young Artist/Sandra Ellis-Troy Scholarship
· Outstanding Specialty Artist