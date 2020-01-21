San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces Cast Of HOUSE OF JOY

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the cast and creative team for House of Joy, the fifth show in the theatre's 44th season. The production, written by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Sam Woodhouse, the theatre's Artistic Director, and Arpita Mukherjee, will run March 5 - 29, 2020, in San Diego REP's Lyceum Space Theatre, with previews March 5 - 10 and press opening on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Set in the 17th century, in a place like Delhi, India, House of Joy spins the tale of Hamida, one of the elite female bodyguards in the Emperor's Imperial Harem. When faced with an impossible ethical quandary, Hamida goes against everything she believes and risks her life to help abused Queen Mariyam escape the heavily guarded harem. Inspired by the epic legends of Indian history, Shekar has crafted a swashbuckling action-adventure romance centering on strong women who battle each other as well as a world threatening to enter their sacred space. This wildly entertaining story of palace intrigue and betrayal features sword fights, narrow escapes and sparks of revolution that culminates in a breathtaking conclusion!

"House of Joy is an action adventure ride that tells the stories of the women in a 17th century mughal harem. Like any great story, it has thrills, romance, suspense and heartbreak. It also reminds us that history is stranger than fiction," say directors Woodhouse and Mukherjee. "In this intimate production in the round, the audience is situated inside the story, where they can experience every twist and turn in a visceral way."

The ensemble cast of San Diego REP's production is led by Devereau Chumrau playing "Hamida." Chumrau received her MFA from Asolo Conservatory at Florida State University, and has trained internationally at the University of Ghana and the London Study Centre of the Arts. Select television and film credits include HBO's Dexter, Comedy Central's Key & Peele, OWN Network's Raising Whitely and 21st Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel.

Joining Chumrau are Karthik Srinivasan (Orange at South Coast Repertory, Shiv at Theatre at Boston Court) as "Thermometer," Shaun Tuazon (Vietgone at San Diego REP, Girlfriend at Diversionary Theatre) as "Salima," TaiReikca L.A. (T.O.A.S.T and Body of Faith at Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as "Roshni," Mondis Vakili (A Thousand Splendid Suns at The Old Globe, Dust at Cygnet Theatre) as "Noorah," Tamara Rodriguez (KISS MY AZTEC, Up Here at La Jolla Playhouse) as "Mariyam," Ulka Simone Mohanty (The Moodys on Fox, Cutthroat Kitchen on Food Network) as "Gulal," Deepti Kingra (An Ideal Husband at Cranbrook Court Theatre Company, Border Grill at Scripps Ranch Theatre) as "Ensemble" and Ka'imi Kuoha (a 7th degree black belt) as "Ensemble."

The creative team features Yoon Bae (Scenic Design), Jennifer Brawn Gittings (Costume Design), David Cuthbert (Lighting & Projection Design), Kevin Anthenill (Sound Design and Compositions), Edgar Landa (Fight Director), Kendra Stockton (Stage Manager), Chelsea Smith (Production Manager) and Kim Heil (Associate Producer & Casting Director).





