SD Junior Theatre to Present THE PROM: SCHOOL EDITION

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will close out its 77th Season with The Prom: School Edition!



This feel-good, high-energy musical celebrating self-expression and acceptance is brought full circle by a very special connection: The Prom’s original Broadway director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, is a celebrated Junior Theatre alumnus.



Nicholaw, a Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, honed his early performance skills on the very same Junior Theatre stage where young actors now prepare to bring his vision to life. “It means the world to us to present a show that not only reflects the values of inclusion and courage that we champion, but also one that connects directly to our own history through Casey,” said Joey Price, SDJT’s Producing Artistic Director.



The Prom tells the story of four eccentric Broadway performers who descend upon a small town to help a high school student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. Full of laughter, heart, and show-stopping numbers, The Prom: School Edition has been carefully adapted for young performers while preserving the joy and message of the original Broadway hit.



The production will feature a talented cast of youth performers ages 12–18, with live orchestration, dynamic choreography, and a vibrant set design that brings this powerful story to life for family audiences.



The Prom will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from July 25 to August 3, 2025.

