Poway Presents SINATRA FOREVER: A TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

Sinatra Forever: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra is a concert that pays homage to perhaps the greatest singer of all time.

This is not an impersonation show, but an interpretation performed by Rick Michel, one of Las Vegas' premier singers, who channels "Old Blue Eyes" through spot-on vocals virtually indistinguishable from the legendary crooner himself! Close your eyes, and you'll think that the Chairman himself is back on stage. As the show business bible, Variety, said: "Rick Michel is the closest thing to Frank Sinatra we have ever heard."

Says Rick, "I think Frank Sinatra was the most articulate of all the pop and standard singers. He made songs his own by uniquely phrasing the words to wrap around the melody line like no one else before him or since."

The show is a love fest of Sinatra's greatest hits, from Come Fly with Me, That's Life, The Way You Look Tonight and One for My Baby to Fly Me to the Moon, I've Got you Under My Skin, Summer Wind, Strangers in the Night, and My Way . "I have tried to touch upon all aspects of Mr. Sinatra's life by choosing the variety of music that best represents his career," Rick explains. "There is so much material to choose from that I can continue adding new Sinatra songs to my show for years to come and never get to them all."

And because Rick is such a talented humorist and impersonator, Sinatra Forever uniquely features stories, jokes and quips as well as his dead-on impressions of the important stars and celebrities in Sinatra's life - including an amazing impersonation of Sinatra's Rat Pack buddy, Dean Martin.

Sinatra Forever is a timeless concert and part of the American Songbook, with all the original arrangements, and even some of the original musicians who backed up Sinatra himself. The show can be presented as a solo concert with tracks, a trio (enhanced with tracks), 7, 12 or "All the Way" to a 36-piece Big Band Orchestra, including a string section.

