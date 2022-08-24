Poway OnStage Opens Season With SUGAR SKULL

Poway OnStage launches its 2022/2023 Professional Performance Series with Sugar Skull: A Dia De Muertos Musical Adventure. The show, staged Saturday, October 8 at 2PM features gifted actors, musicians, and dancers weaving the tuneful tale of a clever twelve-year-old and her friend, a charismatic candy skeleton! Sugar Skull! is a joyous, heartfelt, magical adventure that delves into the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos.



"Our audience has been requesting more multi-generational programming, shows appropriate for a wide range of ages," says Sharlene O'Keefe, Executive Director for Poway OnStage. "Sugar Skull is the perfect manifestation of our commitment to presenting shows that appeal to the entire family."

Sugar Skull is the Mexican-themed musical that asks the question "Why throw a party for the dead?" Twelve-year-old Vita Flores thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. With her new skeletal friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it's too late? Joyous and heartfelt, Sugar Skull is an adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Fiesta on the Plaza! Following the 2PM performance Poway OnStage, in partnership with the City of Poway, will host a Fiesta on the Plaza featuring music, activities/crafts for the kids, and food vendors. The event will be held on the plaza in front of the PCPA, and tickets to Sugar Skull are required to attend.

Sugar Skull is produced by New York-based company Mariachi Beyond Mexico, a multi-cultural ensemble of professional musicians, actors, dancers and teaching artists committed to celebrating Mexican traditions and lifestyles. (Complete biographies are available on request: marketing@powayonstage.org).



Formed in 2005, Mariachi Beyond Mexico perform regularly in schools, theatres and museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museo del Barrio, Queens Theater, New Jersey State Museum, Newark Museum, and more.



Sugar Skull will be staged at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway CA as part of Poway OnStage's Professional Performance Series. Tickets are on sale now at www.powayonstage.org or via the Poway Center for the Performing Arts box office by phone (858.748.0505) or visiting them at 15498 Espola Road between noon and 5PM Fridays, 10AM and 3PM Saturdays.



Adult Tickets: $25 - $45; Seniors (65+), Active Military, Students (age 13-21): $21 - $38

Youth (12 and under) half price: $13 - $23. A $9 handling and facilities fee will be added to each ticket.



The show is made possible by the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation, supporters of organizations that provide programs and resources to help strengthen diverse communities across the country. Find out more about GEICO Philanthropic at https://www.geico.com/philanthropic-foundation/.