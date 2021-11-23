Photos: Check Out EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW

It's back! San Diego has another show in its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego.

Check out photos below!

CAST: The cast for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes George Abud as Actor 1 (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Bill Buell as Actor 5 (Ebenezer Scrooge), Orville Mendoza as Actor 4 (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Cathryn Wake as Actor 2 (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), and Jacque Wilke as Actor 3 (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.).



Rounding out the cast of understudies for Scrooge are Henian Boone as Actor 4, Brett Cassidy as Actor 5, Jacqui DuprÃ© as Actor 3, Savannah Faye as Actor 2, and Komi M. Gbeblewou as Actor 1.



ONLINE TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/Scrooge2021.