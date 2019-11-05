Photo Flash: First Look at TWELFTH NIGHT at the Old Globe

The Old Globe presents William Shakespeare's magical comedy Twelfth Night, directed by Jesse Perez, the program's Director of Professional Training and a noted actor (Off Broadway's Party People, the Globe's Romeo and Juliet, La Jolla Playhouse's Seize the King). The classical actors of tomorrow will bring to life a world filled with some of the Bard's most unforgettable characters and memorable moments. Twelfth Night will run November 2-10, 2019 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Opening night is Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to Twelfth Night are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria, the clever and courageous Viola disguises herself as a man for protection in this strange land, and soon finds a job working for Duke Orsino. Orsino loves the noble Olivia, Viola falls for Orsino, and Olivia becomes infatuated with Orsino's messenger boy... who's actually Viola in disguise! In Shakespeare's world where identity is topsy-turvy, true love sees through all disguises.



The cast features Summer Broyhill (Fool, Feste), Ramon Burris (Sebastian), Mason Conrad (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Christopher Cruz (Sir Toby Belch), Lily Davis (Servant, Lady in Olivia's Court, Officer), Aubrey Deeker Hernandez (Captain, Officer), Bibi Mama (Viola), Hallie Peterson (Olivia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Valentine, Priest), Jocelyn Renee (Fabian), Klarissa Marie Robles (Maria), Claire Simba (Orsino), Marco Antonio Vega (Malvolio), and Jonathan Aaron Wilson (Antonio, Curio). Further supporting characters will be played by the ensemble.



The creative team includes Robin Sanford Roberts (Scenic Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Jason Bieber (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Jan Gist (Vocal Coach), Brian Byrnes (Fight Director), Abraham Stoll (Dramaturg), and Nicole Ries (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Darren Scott



Hallie Peterson as Olivia and Bibi Mama as Viola

The cast of Twelfth Night

Christopher Cruz as Sebastian and Mason Conrad as Sir Andrew Aguecheek

Marco Antonio Vega as Malvolio and Summer Broyhill as Feste

Bibi Mama as Viola and Hallie Peterson as Olivia

Bibi Mama as Viola and Claire Simba as Orsino

Marco Antonio Vega as Malvolio and Klarissa Marie Robles as Maria





