MONTY PYTHON'S EDUKATIONAL SHOW Comes to Trinity Theatre Company 

Trinity Theatre Company has announced their Grown Up Stage’s production of Monty Python’s Edukational Show written by Monty Python - Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin running from January 9th - January 25th, 2026. The production is directed by Abi Hood. Monty Python’s Edukational Show runs at Trinity’s Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall.

From the absurdly brilliant minds behind Monty Python’s Flying Circus comes a wildly irreverent, laugh-out-loud stage comedy that’s anything but educational.

Monty Python’s Edukational Show is a brand new sketch-style spectacular featuring fan favorites like the Dead Parrot, the Ministry of Silly Walks, the Lumberjack Song, and more—reimagined for the stage and stitched together with Python’s signature satire, wit, and complete disregard for conventional logic.

It is the only authorized collection of Monty Python sketches and songs available for performance. Warning: This show contains high levels of British silliness. Viewer discretion is advised.

It’s a crash course in comedy, lunacy, and possibly Hungarian phrasebooks. And yes, it’s spelled “Edukational.” Deal with it.

Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd shared “Over at Trinity, our team has long had a love for the satirical absurdity of the Monty Python team. We grew up watching and loving their work - and are excited for the opportunity to pay homage to the hysterical and often nonsensical wordplay of this iconic team of sketch writers and performers. We look forward to laughing, sharing and doing some funny walks with our community…”

The Cast of Monty Python’s Edukational Show include San Diego performers Tim Baran, Jeremy Collins, Tommy Huebner, Sean Libiran, Brett Morris, Christy Reid and Isadora Swann.

Monty Python's Edukational Show was adapted for Monty Python by Fred Stuart. It was first presented at The Blue Room Theatre in Chico, CA, under the direction of Alexandra Hilsee with the following cast: Tristan Gunderson, Ilani Welso Johnson, Eva Hilsee, Zane Polsan, Owen Hansen, Steven Sprague and Abby Shaw