Orange County School Of The Arts' 2019-2020 Master Artist Series Welcomes Prestigious Artists And Industry Leaders

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) delivers on its mission to provide an unparalleled arts and academic education to a diverse student body passionate about the arts through its 2019-2020 Master Artist Series and Creators & Innovators Series. In addition to the school's 16 arts conservatories, these unique programs provide students the opportunity to learn from real-world experts in a variety of industries. Acclaimed artists, educators and industry leaders visit OCSA's campus in Santa Ana to share their expertise and provide students with exclusive advice through demonstrations, residencies, panel discussions, master classes and more. This season's Master Artist Series kicked off with a culinary arts master class with internationally celebrated chef, Jet Tila, who is a best-selling author and host on "Iron Chef America."

The series continues with the following visiting artists (also see Master Artist Series 2019-2020 Flyer):

Two-time NAACP Award-nominated actor ("The Temptations"), accomplished Broadway performer ("The Lion King," "Hairspray"), author, songwriter and motivational speaker Terron Brooks performs alongside OCSA's Popular Music Conservatory during the school's Season Premiere.

Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, Metropolitan Opera star and honored French vocal music expert Susan Graham hosts a masterclass and Q&A session through LA Opera Connects inside The Music Center in Los Angeles.

Three-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer and one of the most highly recognized working icons in the dance world Marguerite Derricks provides a traditional jazz master class followed by a Q&A for Commercial Dance Conservatory students.

Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and acclaimed concert pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet provides a traditional piano master class for the Pianist Program.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz vocalist and accomplished pianist Diane Schuur prepares a jazz performance master class that combines students from the Popular Music and Instrumental Music conservatories, followed by a critique and Q&A.

Four-time undefeated Ballroom World Champions and choreographers for numerous television shows and movie productions Slawek Sochacki and Marzena Stachura provide a master class for the Ballroom Dance Conservatory.

Actor, dancer and producer Dante Basco, best known for his roles as Rufio in "Hook," and Zuko in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," instructs an acting master with a focus on student performance followed by a Q&A.

New York Times best-selling author of the novel "The Jane Austen Book Club" and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Karen Joy Fowler speaks at the Creative Writing Conservatory's 20th anniversary celebration.

Best-selling authors and pioneers of the Steampunk literary movement, James P. Blaylock and Tim Powers, are involved in multiple events celebrating the Creative Writing Conservatory's 20th anniversary.

Classically trained actor John Michael Higgins, known for his work in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries and "Pitch Perfect," presents a hands-on workshop for students in the Acting Conservatory.

World-renowned choreographer and director of the NUVO Dance Convention Ray Leeper provides a jazz master class, audition simulation and career discussion for advanced Commercial Dance and Classical & Contemporary Dance students.

Singer, writer and actress Susan Blackwell, along with Broadway composer/actor Jeff Bowen and Tony Award-nominated writer Hunter Bell host a three-day workshop with the Musical Theatre Conservatory consisting of song interpretation, coaching and a Q&A.

Dean of the Yale School of Drama James Bundy prepares an acting master class with students from the Acting Conservatory

Television producer Jeff Sotzing, best known for his work on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," instructs a master class on live TV production for the Film & Television Conservatory.

Additionally, the Master Artist Series brings three artists in residence to work with students over several days or weeks. These artists include Broadway actress and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Courtney Reed ("Aladdin," "In The Heights," "Mamma Mia!"), developing a show with students in the annual "Performing with the Pros"; fine jewelry designer, sculptor and painter Matthew Campbell Laurenza; and world-renowned Pacific Symphony concertmaster Dennis Kim teaching a year-long violin master class.

The academic speaker series, Creators & Innovators, welcomes award-winning novelist and short story author Richard Bausch, whose works have been featured in The New Yorker, Esquire and Harpers. Mukundh Pandian, global business development and strategy manager at Northrom Grumman, shares his expertise in aircraft engineering, design and international aerospace and defense with students in advanced math and science courses.

The Master Artist Series is generously sponsored by Maureen and Michal Mekjian, The McBeth Foundation, Kent and Brandi Barkouras, The Kimmel Family, the JE Foundation, Amy and Brian Marshall, Sonya and John Kwon, Yamaha, Farmers & Merchants Bank, The William Gillespie Foundation and the Johnny Carson Foundation. OCSA is also grateful for the artistic partnerships of Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Chapman University, Irvine Barclay Theatre, Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and The Music Center.

About Orange County School of the Arts

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Founded in 1987 and still led by visionary educator Ralph Opacic, Ed.D., OCSA currently serves nearly 2,200 gifted students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout California. In addition to a college-preparatory academic program, OCSA offers pre-professional arts training in 16 conservatories within the schools of applied arts, dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. The nonprofit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $10 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

