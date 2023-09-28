Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08) PHOTOS
|Les Miserables
Civic Theatre- San Diego (10/03-10/15)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
|LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
|MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
|Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
|Sunday Sessions with Justin Huertas – An Evening of Original Songs
Diversionary Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
|Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
|Mamma Mia!
Civic Theatre- San Diego (11/07-11/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You