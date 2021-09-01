New Village Arts In Carlsbad Launches NEXT STAGE $2.5 Million Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign

New Village Arts, North County's cultural hub, announces THE NEXT STAGE, a $2.5 million fundraising campaign to renovate its theatre in the heart of Carlsbad. Thanks to major support from The Conrad Prebys Foundation and The Sahm Family Foundation, the Next Stage campaign has already raised $2 million and has $500,000 left to raise to meet its target.

The renovation includes everything from exterior improvements, an expanded lobby, and a new box office to safety and comfort upgrades, new lighting and sound instruments and software, and increased capacity for audiences and educational programming. The renovation is expected to be completed by Summer 2022.

NVA's home for the last 14 years, the former Bauer Lumber property at 2787 State Street in the heart of Carlsbad Village, is owned by the City of Carlsbad and has been leased to NVA since 2006. NVA and the City of Carlsbad have agreed to a new 10-year lease with two five-year extensions.

"Our renovation project will open the doors to the arts in the community and bring substantial economic development and quality of life contributions to the North County region," says New Village Arts Founder and Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner. "With a focus on comfort, convenience, and safety, we are focusing on improving the NVA audience experience in every way. We are so looking forward to welcoming the community to the beautiful new and improved theatre and cultural gathering space, and encourage your support at every level to achieve our goal."

Bob Lin, President of the Board of Directors, says, "Thanks to this renovation, the New Village Arts theatre will become the jewel of Carlsbad, situated as it is in the heart of the Village in the midst of significant redevelopment. Its exterior will more fully reflect the quality of work happening inside. Our generous donors the Conrad Prebys Foundation and the Sahm Family Foundation have provided the foundation for the campaign, and we would not be so close to achieving our fundraising goal without their support and trust in our organization."

"New Village Arts has been the cultural heart of Carlsbad for two decades, demonstrating a standard of excellence and engagement that makes it a top artistic draw in North County. The Conrad Prebys Foundation is proud to support this much-needed renovation and expansion of the theatre, which will further enhance Carlsbad Village's vibrant downtown and put NVA on the map as a destination for theatre lovers from throughout San Diego and beyond," says Erin Decker, Director of Grantmaking for the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

The new expanded lobby will act as a cultural gathering space and provide additional revenue opportunities while inviting more members of the community to be an integral part in the art-making process. In addition, NVA will be able to serve more children and senior citizens of the community, hold more classes and outreach programs, and ensure that NVA's goal of making arts experiences available to everyone is fully realized. Once the renovation is complete, NVA anticipates being able to increase the number of patrons served by 35% by 2025, welcoming over 27,000 patrons to experience theatre, music, visual arts and arts education, with an additional 5,000 students experiencing professional art in local high schools.

"With our gift for the Sahm Family Arts Education Center, the Sahm Family Foundation is proud to support New Village Arts' commitment to education, inclusion, and diversity in all their programs, especially their ongoing dedication to creating and growing an enriched community through arts education," says Christopher A. Sahm, President and Chairman of the Sahm Family Foundation.

Other naming opportunities for the theatre are available on the website: https://newvillagearts.org/next-stage