New Village Arts Announces The San Diego Premiere Of Sandra Delgado's LA HAVANA MADRID

New Village Arts will present the San Diego premiere of Sandra Delgado's LA HAVANA MADRID to be performed on the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.

LA HAVANA MADRID was written by Sandra Delgado, with original music by Cristian Amigo and lyrics by Sandra Delgado. The production will run March 21st through April 27th, 2025 with previews taking place March 21st through 28th, with an Opening Night Reception on March 29th, 2025.

New Village Arts invites audiences to step back in time to the 1960s as the Ray Charles Stage is transformed into La Havana Madrid, the legendary Chicago nightclub where newly arrived Latinx immigrants found solace, community, and the rhythms of home. Inspired by real stories, Sandra Delgado's LA HAVANA MADRID brings to life the experiences of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Colombian newcomers navigating their place in a rapidly changing city. Against the backdrop of mambo and salsa, they discover love, resilience, and the power of music to create belonging. By the end of the night, audiences will find it impossible to stay in their seats—so we encourage you to bring your dancing shoes and prepare to be swept away by the soul-stirring Latiné beat!

LA HAVANA MADRID is at the directorial helm of Richard Trujillo, who will be making his NVA debut with this production. A 20-plus-year veteran professional stage actor by trade and craft, Trujillo has more than 100 productions to his credit. We are thrilled to bring his vision to life through this incredibly impactful theatrical experience:

“‘La Havana Madrid' is one of the most urgent and timely pieces of theatre we've ever needed. And it comes when we need it most. A true celebration of life. It is both art imitating life and life imitating art, and if we do this right, will be a bit of art irritating life in the most beautiful and evocative way possible. Music and dance rising up out of Lake Michigan and spilling out over Carlsbad, reminding all of us that home is where the soul lives. I'm excited for people to see this true American story that's meant to unite us.” - Richard Trujillo, Director

The creative team for LA HAVANA MADRID is stacked with Southern California talent. Carlos Ordiano returns to the piece as musical director after a successful run as a band member of the South Coast Repertory 2023 production in Costa Mesa. Co-choreographers Tamara Rodiguez and Dea Hurston Professional Fellow Lilea Alvarez will team up to create a vibrant and authentic storytelling experience through movement. Scenic Designer and NVA veteran, Christopher Scott Murillo (THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE, and over 15+ others) will create a truly authentic experience. Teamed with Murillo's designs, Michael Wogulis' projections, Russell Chow's lighting design, Jess Moreno Caycho's costume design, and Miki Vale's sound design, LA HAVANA MADRID is sure to be a visually stunning theatrical event. The production will be stage managed by Nathan Waits with assistance from Kendra Baros who will also design props. Murillo's scenic design will be assisted by Carter Vickers; costumes will be assisted by Julia Franca, and Aunya Graham will assist Miki Vale with sound design. Sarah Solanga, Marcus Rico, and Greg Ertel complete the creative team as the intimacy coordinator, audio engineer and master carpenter, respectively.

The vibrant and multi-talented cast of LA HAVANA MADRID brings this powerful production to life. Leading the company is Michelle Caravia as the enigmatic La Havana Madrid, with Lena Ceja taking on the roles of Maruja & Myrna. Ceja has been seen around San Diego in numerous recent productions including Cygnet's NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and Moxie's MY DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD and is currently nominated for a SD Theatre Critics Circle Award. Ceja also recently became New Village Arts' Social Media Marketing Assistant. Dea Hurston College Fellow Alyssa Rodriquez will portray Maria. [Lin Manuel] Miranda Family Fellow Leonardo Romero portrays Henry & Carpacho, while Jawann McBeth will embody the determined Carlos. Fredy Gomez takes on the role of Tony. Our swings for the production include Adriana Cuba Cuentas and Paul Surel, who round out a dynamic ensemble. All company members of LA HAVANA MADRID will be making their New Village Arts debuts.

New Village Arts is proud to have multiple Dea Hurston Fellows involved in LA HAVANA MADRID. The Dea Hurston Fellowship (DHF) program at New Village Arts was created to address the lack of paid opportunities for women, BIPOC, and other underrepresented theatre artists and students in San Diego. Our Professional Dea Hurston Fellows involved in the production are Lilea Alvarez and Miki Vale. In addition, we are thrilled to welcome Russell Crow, Julia Franca, Aunya Graha, Alyssa Rodriquez and Lena Ceja to the production as College Fellows. As a part of the production, each Fellow will have the opportunity for mentorship, collaboration and artistic expression.

