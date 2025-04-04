New Village Arts Announces First Annual SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Village Arts has announced its First Annual Short Film Festival, a special event showcasing three compelling short films created through NVA's education and outreach programs. The festival highlights the cinematic talents of local artists and filmmakers while celebrating themes of creativity, resilience, and the power of storytelling.

The festival is partially funded by the Foundation for Developmental Disabilities (FDD). Kristianne Kurner, Founder and Executive Artistic Director is thrilled to bring this Film Festival to life, with education being at the forefront of NVA's mission since its inception:

“Each one of these films tells an inspiring story and all were created by artists who have worked with NVA in the past. Both Anthony Golden Jr. and Joshua Hill worked with NVA's Saving Stories program during the Covid pandemic and their films focus on the love and strength of families. Our World Premiere film, Extraordinary Character, tells the story of the school tour of NVA's The Mainstage Players production of Janell Cannon's Stellaluna. Working with a team of filmmakers with neurodiversity to tell the incredible story of these actors with neurodiversity has been a highlight of NVA's outreach programming.”

The festival lineup features three remarkable short films. The first movie will be What Would You Say? (If You Had A Song To Sing). In this deeply personal film, filmmaker Joshua Hill explores the role of music in his grandfather's life as he battles Alzheimer's Disease. As a special highlight, Hill will perform an original song from the film live at the event, bringing his storytelling full circle in a moving, interactive experience.

“‘What Would You Say?' captures the moment I discovered that music was a bridge through my late father Greg's dementia diagnosis, catalyzing a multi-year father-son musical collaboration. New Village Arts was the first arts organization to support this work, and the opportunity to celebrate this new film festival with like minded filmmakers feels like a homecoming.” says filmmaker Joshua Hill.

The second movie in the Film Festival will be The Mosleys: Love for the Ages. Filmmaker Anthony Golden Jr. presents a touching documentary chronicling the 77-year marriage of his grandparents. This heartwarming story spans from their first meeting to the 100th birthday celebration of his grandfather, surrounded by a legacy of love, including 9 children, 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

“The Mosleys are my grandparents. When deciding to shoot this film my producer Aleta and I were passionate about telling a story that proves that love can last. My grandparents and their 77 years of marriage proves that. We are super excited to be a part of NVAs' first film festival and looking forward to sharing this story in San Diego.”

Finally, the Film Festival will feature NVA's Mainstage Players, our professional theatrical program for teens and young adults with neurodiversity. Extraordinary Character – directed and produced by Alex Astrella of Blu Star Productions follows the Mainstage Players as they bring an original adaptation of Janell Cannon's beloved Stellaluna to local schools, fostering a love for theater and literacy in young audiences. This short film asks the question, how can we be so different yet so alike?

Extraordinary Character Director, Alex Astrella says, “Extraordinary Character captures the incredible strengths people of all abilities bring to the table, reinforcing the importance of inclusion for all. What's even more special about the film is how it mirrors the message in Janell Cannon's stellar book Stellaluna: at our core, we aren't so different from one another and in fact, the inclusion of perceived differences can be powerful in creating something unique and exciting. Extraordinary Character allows viewers to embrace difference, and see how these neurodivergent actors have so much to offer society.”

Extraordinary Character's mission to promote inclusion at all levels is furthered by Astrella's work with Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy and research non-profit in the U.S. As an Autism Speaks Champion of Change, Astrella is working with the organization to highlight the need for greater opportunities for the autism community, particularly in calling attention to their wide range of skills, not just as actors, but as employees in professional work environments and beyond. Stellaluna author Janell Cannon and members of the filmmaking team will be on hand for the world premiere of this groundbreaking project. The filmmakers and subjects featured in the documentary will be on hand to answer questions after the film.

This inaugural Short Film Festival exemplifies New Village Arts' commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers, fostering creative expression, and uplifting diverse voices through film.

Performance Days and Times

Sunday, April 27th, 2025 from 6:30 – 8:30pm

New Village Arts, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Link to Tickets

Sunday, May 4th, 2025 from 2:00 – 4:00pm

Digital Gym Cinema in San Diego, 1100 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

Link to Tickets

Ticket Information

$10 Tickets for General Admission*

*Not Including Fees

