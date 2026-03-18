David McBean and Eileen Bowman to Star in RUTHLESS! at Point Loma Playhouse

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3Peace Studios, in collaboration with Point Loma Playhouse, are inviting audiences into the glittering, cutthroat world of Ruthless! The Musical (book & lyrics by Joel Paley, music by Marvin Laird) - a darkly hilarious cult classic where innocence is an illusion and ambition bites back. Performances will run from March 13-29.

This razor-sharp satire takes aim at show business and the people willing to do anything to be a star. At the center of the madness is Tina Denmark - an adorably unhinged child with one dream: to be the lead in her school play. There's just one problem. She didn't get the part. And Tina... doesn't take rejection well.

What follows is an entertaining descent into backstabbing, identity twists, jazz hands, and jaw-dropping reveals that will leave audiences laughing one minute and gasping the next.

This new production is led by San Diego favorites David McBean and Eileen Bowman, fresh off their recent work with Cygnet Theatre.

This production also features Emma Nossal as Eve, alongside a thrilling and ambitious twist - four rising stars sharing the iconic role of Tina Denmark: 9-year-old Eleanor Trimis, 11-year-olds Avagale Mae and Carrie Twyman, and 12-year-old Juliet Weaver. Also featured is Kara Tuckfield as the formidable Miss Thorn and Shirley Johnston.

The children's ensemble features Cooper Kistler, Sloane Viola, Talia Donckels, Melina Castaneda, and Logan Hollis whose energy and commitment elevate the chaos into something truly electric.

Hannah Green and Jamie-Lang Tregoing share the role of Louise Lerman. Rounding out the cast is John Martin as Lita Encore.

Directed by Leigh Scarritt, this production leans fully into the show's heightened, twisted world - where every moment is bold, every character is suspect, and every smile hides something sinister. The production is choreographed by Jailyn Osborne.